GAELIC GAMES

Dublin lead Mayo 2-06 to 10 points at half-time in the All-Ireland Senior Football final at Croke Park.

Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan with the goals for Dessie Farrell’s side while Cillian O’Connor has sent six points through the posts for the Green and Red.

The Dubs will be down to 14 men for the first 10 minutes of the second half as Robbie McDaid received a black card on the stroke of half-time.

***

In the curtain raiser, Galway beat Dublin 1-11 to 13 points in the Bord Gáis U20 All-Ireland Football final.

Tomo Culhane with the goal for the Tribesmen.

***

Offaly and Meath will contest this year’s Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football final after respective wins today over Kildare and Laois.

SOCCER

It’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play between Everton and Arsenal in their Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has returned from injury and is on the bench for the hosts.

Elsewhere today, Manchester City beat Southampton 1-nil at St. Mary’s.

Raheem Sterling with the goal for the visitors in the first half and with the win they go fifth in the table, for now anyways.

At lunchtime, Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-nil to ensure they’ll be top of the table for Christmas.

At 8-o’clock tonight Newcastle entertain Fulham.

RUGBY

Munster trail Clermont 14 points to 6 after 15 minutes in their Heineken Champions Cup.

JJ Hanrahan with both kicks for Johann van Graan’s side.

Prop Josh Wycherely has made his first European start for the province.

Elsewhere today, Ulster lost 38 points to 34 to Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Billy Burns, Michael Lowry and John Cooney with the tires for Dan McFarland’s side as well as a penalty but they weren’t enough.

And Leinster beat Northampton Saints 35-points-to-19 at the RDS.

DARTS

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces Ryan Murray in the second round of the P-D-C World Darts Championship this evening.

Earlier on, Carlow’s Steve Lennon booked his place in the second-round with a 3 sets to 1 win over Sweden’s Daniel Larsson at the Alexandra Palace.

GOLF

Leona Maguire is level-par thru 12 holes of her third round at golf’s women’s Tour Championship.

That leaves the Cavan native 10 shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow is one-over-par after nine holes today.