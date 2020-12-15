GOLF

The European Tour have confirmed the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be staged in July of next year.

Mount Juliet will host the tournament from July 1st to 4th, and it will be the penultimate stop before The Open at Sandwich.

It’s part of a schedule of 42 events confirmed by the European Tour this afternoon.

The prize fund at Mount Juliet will also increase to 3-million euro.

SOCCER

Frank Lampard has challenged his Chelsea side to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Everton.

They take on Wolves at Molineux from 6pm.

A Chelsea win would see them go top of the Premier League table.

And Lampard says championship contenders are measured by how they respond to set-backs https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5spor.mp3

There’s an 8pm start at the Etihad this evening where Manchester City take on West Brom.

A City win will move them to within three-points of the top.

====

Dundalk have completed the signing of Ole Erik Midtskogsen.

The Norwegian striker scored against Dundalk in the Europa League qualifiers while playing for K-I in October.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork await the winners of this evening’s Bord Gais Energy Munster under-20 hurling semi-final.

Waterford take on Tipperary at Fraher Field where throw-in is at 7.

At the same time, Kerry battle Cork in the semi-final of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

DARTS

Peter Wright begins the defence of his PDC World title tonight.

“Snakebite” will face the winner of the first round meeting of Steve West and Amit Gilitwala.

Also in action tonight is Meath teenager Keane Barry who goes up against Jeff Smith of Canada.

While “The Bronzed Adonis” Steve Beaton faces Brazil’s Diogo Portela.