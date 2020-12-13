GAELIC GAMES

Limerick look to be on their way to winning their second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final in three years.

They lead Waterford 26 points to 17 with less than 15 minutes of normal time left to play.

Gearóid Hegarty has sent six points through the posts for the Treaty.

They’re aiming to win their second title in three years while the Déise have not enjoyed ultimate glory in 61 years.

In the curtain raiser, Antrim beat Kerry 22 points to 1-17 to win the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

SOCCER

It’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play between Fulham and Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

Cork’s Caoimhin Kelleher has started on the bench for the Reds with Alisson returning from injury.

Elsewhere today, it finished up 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

Harry Kane scored for Spurs in the first half before Jeffrey Schlupp equalised with less than 10 minutes left to play.

At lunchtime, Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-0 at St Mary’s.

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond all scored for the Saints.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said having supporters back in the ground was emotional https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/thirdintable.mp3

And there are two late games at a-quarter-past-7 this evening when Arsenal host Burnley and Leicester City and Brighton meet at the King Power Stadium.

RUGBY

Connacht trail Racing-92 26 points to 15 with less than 15 minutes of normal time left to play in their Heineken Champions Cup game in Paris.

In just under half-an-hour’s time, Munster and Harlequins go head to head at Thomond Park.

GOLF

On 15 under par, England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai today, by a single shot.

Graeme McDowell withdrew from the competition on Friday – he was the only Irish interest.

FORMULA ONE

World Champion Lewis Hamilton completed the season with a third place finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in second.