There’s a repeat of last year’s decider in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie final this evening.

Kilkenny take on reigning champions Galway from 7-o’clock.

The Cats have lost 5 of the last 7 finals, with the Tribeswomen going for back to back titles for the first time ever.

Darren Kelly of Galway BayFM previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/darren-K.mp3

Waterford and Limerick have named their teams for Sunday’s All Ireland hurling final.

Aaron Gillane’s been passed fit for Limerick who are unchanged from their semi-final win over Galway.

While Waterford manager Liam Cahill has made one change to his starting fifteen, with Neil Montgomery replacing Jake Dillon.

Martin Breheny of the Irish Independent previews the game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MB.mp3

SOCCER

Peamount United have completed a league and cup double.

The back-to-back Women’s National League champions have beaten Cork City 6–0 after with less than 20 minutes to go in the F-A-I Cup final at Tallaght Stadium.

Stephanie Roche scored twice for the Dublin side as well as Karen Duggan.

It’s only their second ever time to win the competition.

Treaty United’s Aoife Horgan, who has played both finalists this season, reviews the encounter https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aoife-2.mp3

There’s less than half-an-hour to go until the first Manchester derby of the season.

United welcome City to Old Trafford at half-past-5 for the Premier League clash.

The game comes on the back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashing out of the Champions League during the week – once again putting doubt in the United boss.

Solskjaer says the questions being asked of him are the same ones he asked himself when he took the role https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fivesport-1.mp3

In terms of team news, Paul Pogba starts for the hosts as well as keeper David De Gea while Sergio Aguero doesn’t make the City squad.

Elsewhere, Newcastle lead West Bromwich Albion 2-1approaching full-time at St. James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron and Dwight Gayle with the goals for Steve Bruce’s side.

At lunchtime, a late Anwar El-Ghazi penalty saw Aston Villa beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

With the three points, Dean Smith’s side are eighth in the table.

Tonight, Chelsea can go top, until tomorrow anyways, with a win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Fans returned to Premier League grounds last weekend after months of watching from the comfort of their armchairs as their teams played behind closed doors.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in July as Reds supporters cheered on from afar, but 2000 fans were allowed into Anfield last weekend for the first time since March.

They were rewarded with a fine 4-0 win over Wolves.

John Drummey spoke to Mick Keenan who was one of the spectators in the ground https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mick.mp3

BOXING

Anthony Joshua puts his world heavyweight titles on the line tonight against Kubrat Pulev.

The WBA, IBF and WBO belts are up for grabs at Wembley Arena.

It’s Joshua’s first fight in over a year after coronavirus forced a planned bout between the pair in June to be postponed.

John Drummey spoke to Donie Griffin from Tralee boxing club about tonight’s heavyweight showdown and they also discussed the current state of boxing in Kerry as a result of the pandemic https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/donie-3.mp3

RUGBY

Leinster get their Heineken Champions Cup campaign for this season underway inside the hour.

They’re away to Montpllier from half-past-5, the first time the sides have met since 2018.

The Blues were flawless in the pool stages last season, winning six from six.