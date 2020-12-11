RUGBY

Jacob Stockdale reverts to the wing for Ulster’s opening Heineken Champions Cup fixture of the season.

Last season’s semi-finalists Toulouse are in Belfast for the Pool B clash.

Kick-off is at 8.

In Pool A this evening, Northampton face Bordeaux from 5.30.

=====

Connacht have been deprived of four players for Sunday’s trip to Racing.

One member of the senior squad has tested positive for COVID-19, with three others deemed close contacts.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion will all start in Paris.

=

Jonathan Sexton, James Ryan and Cian Healy are all named on the Leinster bench for tomorrow’s game away to Montpellier.

Jimmy O’Brien will make his European debut at full-back.

=

Damien de Allende and Gavin Coombes will both make their first European starts for Munster on Sunday.

Johann van Graan’s side welcome Harlequins to Thomond Park.

====

The most-capped referee in world rugby, Nigel Owens, has brought his international career to an end after 17 years.

Last month’s Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Italy was his 100th, and final, Test match.

Owens says he’ll continue to referee Pro14 games and community matches local to him in Wales.

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has launched a defence of his Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard was accused of “bottling it” by Paul Scholes in United’s midweek defeat to RB Leipzig.

But ahead of the Manchester derby, Solskjaer has backed De Gea to bounce back against City

===

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to return to the Liverpool bench on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson is likely to return away to Fulham having missed their last three games through injury.

==

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight.

Leeds play host to West Ham, with kick-off at Elland Road at 8.

====

Greg Bolger says he’s joined a club with ambition.

The midfielder’s joined Sligo Rovers following his release by champions Shamrock Rovers.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from the DP World Tour Championship.

He shot a second round 76 to reach half way in 5-over par.

The lead in Dubai is held by Patrick Reed, whose 64 today sees him head the field on 10-under.

BOXING

January’s National Elite Championships have been rescheduled.

The I-A-B-A held discussions this week with Sport Ireland and representatives from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

They say with the likelihood of a post-Christmas spike in COVID-19 infections, staging the championships next month would be impossible.

They hope to stage the championships prior to April’s Olympic qualifier.