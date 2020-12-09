Kerry versus Antrim Live on Radio Kerry thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw

Commentary from Mike O’Halloran & Andrew Morrissey

+++++

A Kerry man is to make refereeing history when he takes charge of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football final.

Seamus Mulvihill from St Senan’s has been chosen to referee the final between Meath and Westmeath.

Eamonn Hickson reports.

MEATH’S DAVID COLDRICK has been appointed to officiate this year’s All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo on 19 December in Croke Park.

It’s set to be his his fourth senior decider having previously refereed the 2007, 2010 and 2015 finals.

+++

Jack McCaffrey has broken his silence on his reasons for departing the Dublin football panel.

The Clontarf clubman stepped away from the inter-county game before the 2020 season.

McCaffrey told Bernard Brogan that the drawn final against Kerry was the last straw…

SOCCER

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal for Liverpool’s final Champions League group game this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are away to the Danes of Midtylland from 5.55.

At 8, Manchester City welcome Marseille to the Etihad.

Elsewhere this evening, the suspended meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will resume at five-to-6.

A halt was called to the game last night when the fourth official was accused of making a racist remark towards Basaksehir assistant, Pierre Webo.

======

For the second year running, Jack Byrne has been named P-F-A-I Player of the Year.

The midfielder’s been recognised for his role in helping Shamrock Rovers win a first title in nine years.

Byrne’s boss Stephen Bradley has won the Premier Division Manager of the Year award.

Bohemians winger Danny Grant is the winner of the P-F-A-I Young Player of the Year Award.

Drogheda centre forward Mark Doyle is the First Division Player of the Year after the title win while the man who engineered that success Tim Clancy has won the First Division Manager of the Year.

Midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan has taken the International Women’s Player of the Year while Spurs full back Matt Doherty is the Irish Overseas Player of the Year.

=

Jim Magilton has been confirmed as sporting director at FAI Cup-winners Dundalk.

He’ll work with head coach Filippo Giovagnoli, who was given the role on a permanent basis last night.

Magilton has spent the past seven years working as the elite performance director at the Irish Football Association

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is the last Irishman standing at the Scottish Open.

His fellow Antrim-man Jordan Brown lost his second round match 4-3 to China’s Zhou Yuelong today.

Zhou will face the winner of Allen’s meeting with Jamie O’Connor in the third round.