SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland could be made to face Qatar as part of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The gulf state are set to be parachuted into one of the five-team European qualifying groups.

Qatar are hosts of the 2022 World Cup, and games against European sides would be glorified friendlies.

The news is unlikely to go down well with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, who’d welcomed the streamlined five-team group.

Manchester United need at least a point tonight if they’re to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

They’re away to last season’s semi-finalists R-B Leipzig.

United captain Harry Maguire is calling for the players to show their true character https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/harrymaguire.mp3

Kick-off is at 8.

At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain need a result away to Istanbul Basaksehir.

==

With top spot in Group E already in the bag, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will rotate his squad for tonight’s visit of Krasnodar.

====

Romeo Parkes has returned for a second spell at Sligo Rovers.

The former Jamaica international scored 11 goals in 30 league games for the Bit-o-Red during the 2019 campaign.

RUGBY

Fergus McFadden is among thirteen Barbarians players who have been banned and fined by the English RFU.

The former Leinster player and a dozen others breached coronavirus regulations before the Baa-Baas’ test with England.

The match was cancelled as a result.

McFadden must complete 60-hours of unpaid rugby community work as punishment.

=====

England World Cup winner Steve Thompson says he’s been diagnosed with early onset dementia and can’t remember the 2003 final.

The ex-Lions has joined a group of former players who claim the sport’s left them with permanent brain damage.

They’re starting legal action against authorities in the game.

====

Dwayne Peel is to leave his role as Ulster attack coach in the summer.

The former Wales and Lions scrum-half is to take a position with the Cardiff Blues.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty and Fergal O’Brien have both suffered first round exits at the Scottish Open.

Doherty lost 4-1 to world number-72 Chang Bingyu.

While Fergal O’Brien lost 4-3 to Lee Walker.