GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Dublin will once again meet in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

James Horan’s side beat Tipperary on a scoreline of 5-20 to 3-13 at Croke Park this afternoon.

Cillian O’Connor scored four of those Mayo goals with his brother Diarmuid also finding the back of the net just before the break.

Cork beat Galway on a scoreline of 2-17 to 13 points at Croke Park earlier this afternoon in the TG4 All-Ireand Ladies Football Championship semi-final.

Melissa Duggan and Ciara O’Sullivan with the goals for the Rebelettes.

Thye’ll now face Dublin in the final in two week’s time.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers are just 90 minutes away from completing an unbeaten domestic double.

They take on Dundalk in the Exra-dot-i-e FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider, which Stephen Bradley’s side won on penalties.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 20-to-7.

***

In the Premier League, Tottenham lead Arsenal 2-0 after an hour of play in the north London derby.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both scored for Spurs in the first-half.

José Mourinho’s side would go to the top of the table with a win here, at least for a couple of hours.

Elsewhere, a late, late Jamie Vardy goal saw Leicester City beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Ayoze Perez also scored for the Foxes and they go third with the win, for now anyways.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says they expected a close contest https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/br17.mp3

Crystal Palace enjoyed a 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in the first game of the day.

And at a-quarter-past-7 champions Liverpool host Wolves.

***

It finished up 1-1 between Celtic and St. Johnstone at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Rangers beat Ross County 4-0 away from home in the lunchtime game.

And Steven Gerrard’s side now have a 13 point leader over the Bhoys at the top of the table.

Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robert-10.mp3

RUGBY

England won the Autumn Nations Cup after a dramatic 22-19 sudden death victory over France at Twickenham this afternoon.

Eddie Jones’ side scored a late try to send the game to extra-time and then captain Owen Farrell kicked the winning penalty.

Ireland secured third place in the competition yesterday with victory over Scotland.

RACING

History was made at Punchestown this afternoon.

The Willie Mullins trained Min won the John Durkan Memorial Steeplechase for a record third time.

The 9-year-old was guided home by the trainer’s son Patrick Mullins.

There’s also an eight race jumps card taking place at Cork.