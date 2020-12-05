GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have made one change to their team for this evening’s All-Ireland Football semi-final against Cavan.

Brian Howard comes into the side for Johnny Cooper with his inclusion at midfield seeing James McCarthy switch to wing-back.

Cavan come into the game on the back of winning their first Ulster title since 1997.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at half-past-5.

Down have beaten Antrim 4-16 to 2-10 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Earlier, Armagh beat Cavan 19 points to 3-7 in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final at Kingspan Breffni.

Meanwhile, Fermangh beat Wicklow 2-9 to 12 points at Parnell Park in the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football final.

SOCCER

It’s goalless after just over 15 minutes of play between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium.

A win for either side would see them go into the top four.

Earlier, Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 at the Etihad.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne with the goals for Pep Guardiola’s side in the first half.

And Burnley and Everton played out a 1-1 draw in the first game of the day.

And the late game will see Chelsea host Leeds which is one of five games this weekend that will feature supporters.

2,000 fans will be at Stamford Bridge and Pensioners boss Frank Lampard says it means a lot to have them there

RUGBY

Ireland beat Scotland 31 points to 16 in their Autumn Nations Cup 3rd/4th place play-off at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

England and France meet in the final at Twickenham tomorrow.

GOLF

Antoine Rozner landed his maiden European Tour golf title earlier today.

The Frenchman had seven birdies in a final round 64 as he won the Golf in Dubai Championship by two shots.

Ireland’s Niall Kearney took a share of 30th place.