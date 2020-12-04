SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Premier League shareholders are neglecting player welfare by not further discussing the return of five substitutions.

The issue was not raised at a shareholders meeting yesterday – despite pressure from top flight managers to protect players in a busy schedule.

Klopp says he will keep campaigning for the matter to be heard.

====

Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium has been formally renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Argentine legend died just over a week ago of a heart-attack.

During his seven years with Napoli, Maradona captained them to a pair of Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup.

GAELIC GAMES

Feargal Horgan will be the man in the middle for next week’s All Ireland Hurling final meeting of Limerick and Waterford.

It’ll be the Tipperary’s official’s second time to take charge of the decider, having previously refereed the 2017 final.

====

Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett is poised for a return as Laois senior hurling manager.

He’s been ratified to succeed Eddie Brennan in the job.

Plunkett previously took charge of the O’Moore county hurlers between 2012 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Brennan has taken up a coaching role at Dublin club Cuala.

The GAA has revealed its schedule for the final stages of their underage championships.

The final of the Bord Gais Energy under-20 Hurling Championship will be played on the 9th or 10th of January.

The Electric Ireland Minor Hurling final will be played the same weekend, with the semi-final the weekend prior.

Both semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship will be played on the weekend of January 16th and 17th with the final the weekend after.

RUGBY

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt hopes to see a calm performance from the side tomorrow.

They play Scotland in the third place playoff of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Given last week’s showing against Georgia, an improved performance is required at the Aviva.

But despite the need to convert chances into scores, Catt wants to see Ireland keep their cool https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcrugby.mp3

====

Connacht have the chance to move up to second in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Andy Friend’s side welcome winless Benetton to the Sportsground for a 7.35 start.

Caolin Blade starts at scrum-half for the Westerners with Paul Boyle skippering the side from the back-row.

RACING

The Willie Mullins-trained Min will be a field of eight in Sunday’s John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

The nine-year-old is aiming to win the race for the third time.

It’ll be Min’s first run since landing the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.