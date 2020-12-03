Gaelic Games

The Gaelic Players Association and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association will host EGMs later this month to discuss a merger of the two associations.

The player representative bodies approved motions at their AGMs last year to formalise the relationship between them.

Players from both associations will have the final decision on whether or not they want to become part of one new players’ association.

Voting on the motions to allow the merger to proceed will happen at the AGMs on Monday, December 14th.

Former All-Ireland winning captain Darran O’Sullivan is impressed with Mayo so far this season.

James Horan’s side overcame Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway on their way to a Connacht title and this Sunday face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The former Kerry flyer was speaking as he launched AIB’s The Toughest Season photobook.

O’Sullivan says Aidan O’Shea is playing well at full forward but needs protection from referees.

Soccer

Dundalk are in Norway, seeking a first point of their Europa League group campaign.

The Lilywhites play Molde (pr: Mol-deh) tonight.

Elsewhere in Group B, Arsenal will have 2-thousand fans inside the Emirates for their game with Rapid Vienna.

Former Bray and St. Joseph’s player Shane Flynn is on the Leicester City bench for their game away to Zorya.

Tottenham will secure their place in the knockout phase with just a point away to LASK.

Celtic are away to Serie A leaders AC Milan in Group H.

Rangers will qualify for the last-32 if they avoid defeat at home to Standard Liege.

Rugby

Eric O’Sullivan is set to become the eleventh player to win their first Ireland cap in 2020.

The Ulster prop has been named on the bench for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup third place playoff with Scotland.

Andy Farrell’s made six changes to his starting fifteen, with Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki returning.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Peter O’Mahony come into the pack.

Edinburgh’s South African-born out-half Jaco van der Walt will make his Scotland debut at the Aviva.

Gregor Townsend’s made six changes to the side beaten by France.

Captain Stuart Hogg is set to win his 80th cap, while Duncan Taylor makes his first start since last year’s World Cup.

MOTORSPORT

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will return to the track with Renault later this month in a test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The running is usually reserved for young drivers, but the French team have been given permission to field Alonso as he builds towards a full-time return next year.

The Spaniard will share the driving duties with F2 driver Guanyu Zhou.