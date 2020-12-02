Former All-Ireland winning Kerry forward Darran O’Sullivan doesn’t expect any mistakes from Dublin in this weekend’s semi-final with Cavan in Croke Park.

The Dubs eased through Leinster with victories over Westmeath, Laois and Meath while Cavan won a first Ulster title since 1997.

O’Sullivan was speaking as he launched AIB’s The Toughest Season photobook.

O’Sullivan says a lack of competitive matches won’t make the Dubs vulnerable.

The GAA have confirmed details of the delayed Eirgrid All Ireland Under 20 football final.

The meeting of Galway and Dublin will take place on Saturday, December 19th at Croke Park.

Underage competitions have been allowed to resume this month with the country leaving level-5 restrictions.

====

The L-G-F-A has backed moving an All-Ireland ladies football semi-final to Parnell Park.

The meeting of Galway and Cork was originally scheduled for the from the L-I-T Gaelic Grounds.

However, Limerick GAA said the venue was no longer available as it was required for the men’s hurling side to train for the All Ireland final.

The LGFA say they fully understand Limerick’s desire to use their own facilities.

+++

In the UK today marks the return of small numbers of spectators The Government is hopeful some fans can be back at matches in time for the Six Nations Championship.

Ireland welcome France to the Aviva Stadium on Valentine’s Day 2021.

EU regulatory approval for COVID 19 vaccines is set to take place at the beginning of January.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, believes there is light at the end of the tunnel.

+++

And One thousand spectators will be allowed into each session of the World Darts Championships over Christmas and New Year.

The annual event will take place Alexandra Palace in London.

The draw for the tournament will take place tomorrow.

SOCCER

Dundalk have been fined 50 thousand euro by UEFA for head coach Filippo Giovagnoli’s involvement in the technical area during Europa League matches.

Giovagnoli does not have a Pro Licence and the club have been sanctioned for ‘shadow coaching’.

The Italian has been banned from the technical area for tomorrow’s match against Molde and next week’s visit of Arsenal to Dublin.

+++

Manchester United can wrap up qualification for the Champions League knockout phase with a game to spare tonight.

Paris Saint-Germain visit Old Trafford, with kick-off at 8.

The other game in Group H starts at five-to-6, and sees Istanbul Basaksehir play R-B Leipzig

=

Chelsea are in Spain, vying with Sevilla for top spot in Group E.

That also starts at 8.

While Krasnodar take on Rennes (pr: Ren) within the hour.

====

Shamrock Rovers duo Jack Byrne and Roberto Lopes have been nominated for the P-F-A-I Player of the Year award.

Completing the shortlist is Bohemians’ winger Danny Grant.

Grant’s also been nominated for P-F-A-I Young Player of the Year award alongside teammate Dawson Devoy and Rovers man Brandon Kavanagh.

+++

There are six games in the English Championship this evening.

Leaders Norwich City can go four points clear at the top win a win away to Luton Town.

If they fail to win – victory for Reading at Sheffield Wednesday could see the Royals back at the summit.

Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest will be hoping to avoid a run of four straight defeats as they host Watford.

Elsewhere; it’s Blackburn Rovers versus Millwall at Ewood Park and Wycombe Wanderers at home against Stoke City.

Those matches kick-off at 7:45 while at 7; Middlesbrough entertain Swansea City.

F1

The famous Schumacher name will return to Formula 1 next season.

Mick, son of 7-time world champion Michael, will drive for Haas in 2021.

Ex-F1 driver Anthony Davidson thinks Mick is very different to his dad.