SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland’s final European Championship qualifier is underway.

Vera Pauw’s side are up against Germany, likely needing a win to secure a playoff spot.

If they don’t win, Ireland need to better Ukraine’s result at home to Montenegro.

That game in Kiev has also just kicked off.

====

Liverpool could secure a place in the last-16 of the Champions League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need to avoid defeat at home to Ajax.

Manchester City have their knockout place already in the bag going into their game away to Porto.

====

It’s understood Newcastle’s game with Aston Villa on Friday could become the first Premier League match to be called off due to coronavirus.

Newcastle have told their players to stay away from the training ground after three of their squad missed last Friday’s game with Crystal Palace after testing positive.

A further two cases were detected on Sunday.

Another round of testing is scheduled for tomorrow.

RUGBY

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton has denied Ireland have regressed under Andy Farrell.

The out-half is set to return for Saturday’s game with Scotland, having missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Billy Burns is out of the Autumn Nations Cup closer with a groin injury.

Sexton admitted Ireland weren’t good enough in the second half against Georgia, but is adamant they are making progress.

MOTORSPORT

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says he’s “devastated” he won’t be able to race this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Mercedes driver will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain as he’s entered a 10-day period of isolation.

Hamilton has urged the public to be careful, given he caught Covid-19 despite F1’s strict precautions.