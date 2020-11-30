SOCCER

Edinson Cavani has apologised for a racially insensitive Instagram post.

The Manchester United striker made the social media mis-step after his brace secured a 3-2 win away to Southampton.

Cavani says he was using an affectionate greeting and is completely opposed to racism.

His club have backed him, but the Uruguayan is still set to face an F-A investigation.

====

The first of this evening’s two Premier League games gets underway in the next half-hour.

A win for Leicester at home to Fulham would see them pull level on points with leaders Tottenham and Liverpool.

At 8, West Ham welcome Aston Villa to the London Stadium.

=====

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw has criticised UEFA for the delay in obtaining the squad’s COVID-19 test results.

They train for the final time this evening ahead of tomorrow’s vital Euro qualifier with Germany.

Players and staff were tested yesterday, but as the nearest UEFA-approved lab is in the UK the results won’t be available until later.

Leanne Kiernan is definitely out of the game with a hamstring injury.

RUGBY

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora says they have no plans to change their oversees player selection policy.

Several high-profile internationals could move abroad, with contract negotiations on hold until the new year.

Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander are just three of the players whose deals are up for renewal.

Nucifora hopes all deals can be sorted the other side of Christmas https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nucifora.mp3

====

Tonight, Munster and Ulster will hope to maintain their 100 percent starts to the season in the PRO 14.

Conference B leaders Munster host Zebre at Thomond Park.

Ulster are away to Edinburgh in a repeat of last season’s semi final.

Both games kick off at 8.15.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA and GPA have agreed to renew their working relationship for the next four years.

The players association will continue to receive 15 per cent of the GAA’s net commercial revenues.

A separate charter for players’ expenses will be negotiated next year.

Full county panels will be allowed to attend the remaining matches in this year’s Championships.

Up until now, access to stadiums was restricted to just the matchday playing squads.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and Mayo football boss James Horan had been among the rule’s most vocal critics.

But Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed the government are relaxing the rule.

RACING

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott dominated Sunday’s stellar Fairyhouse card where they shared three winners. The undoubted highlight was the taking success of Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase but there were also significant victories for Ballyadam and Zanahiyr on another huge day for Cullentra.

Envoi Allen added to his fine debut success over fences at Down Royal with another superb display under the Dingle star. The 2/11 favourite hardly put a foot wrong as he easily accounted for the Joseph O’Brien-trained Assemble by eight and a half lengths to remain unbeaten in 10 starts. The Marsh Novices’ Chase is his Cheltenham Festival target according to Elliott who can also have big hopes for Ballyadam, another Cheveley Park Stud-owned rising star.

The five-year-old also added to an impressive Down Royal win when scoring a one and a half-length victory in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, the 8/15 favourite comfortably accounting for the Noel Meade-trained Cask Mate. Kennedy had earlier partnered the Noel and Valerie Moran-owned Zanahiyr to a runaway success in the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Juvenile Hurdle, the three-year-old beating Willie Mullins’ odd-on favourite Saint Sam by 14 lengths and jumping to the head of the ante-post market for Cheltenham’s Triumph Hurdle. Elliott bagged a fourth winner when the Jamie Codd-ridden Grand Paradis took the bumper at odds of 6/5 favourite.

Bryan Cooper and Shark Hanlon were first off the mark at Fairyhouse on Sunday with Mega Mindy in the 2m4f mares’ handicap chase. The 20/1 chance races in the colours of the Meadows Racing Club and finished with a flourish to beat the Colin Bowe-trained Cushinstown Finest by a neck. Kevin Brouder and Ballingarry trainer Charles Byrnes won the valuable Bar One Racing Handicap Hurdle with Advanced Virgo. The 14/1 chance skipped clear after the second last flight and soon had the race in safe keeping, beating Cayd Boy by two and three-parts of a length at the line. It was Brouder’s first winner since returning from an eight-week suspension for breaching Covid-19 protocols at Galway in September.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Neverushacon scored a clear-cut success in the Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks’ course at Punchestown on Tuesday. Paddy Kennedy guided the 2/1 favourite to an 11-length victory over the Peter Maher-trained Ballyboker Bridge and might well run in a similar race at Cheltenham in December.

Kennedy kept up an enviable strike-rate with another winner at Thurles on Thursday. He brought his season’s tally to 12 and notched up his third winner from his previous seven rides when landing the day’s finale, the 2m5f handicap hurdle, on the Paul Fahey-trained Ballyshannon Rose. The 16/1 chance came home with a length and three-parts to spare over the Andrew Lee-trained A Girl Like Me.