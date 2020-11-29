GAELIC GAMES

Limerick are back in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

They’ve beaten Galway 27 points to 24 in their last four clash at Croke Park.

They’ll face Waterford in the decider in a fortnight.

Galway’s Joe Canning had to be stretchered off in the 61st minute, after scoring 12 points.

Next weekend it’s the last four of the football.

Michael D McAndrew of Midwest Radio in Mayo looks ahead to their clash with Tipperary https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MayoTipp.mp3

Damien Donohue, Northern Sound commentator, previews Cavan’s tie with Dublin https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/damien-2.mp3

RACING

Kerry jockeys were prominent at Fairyhouse today-top billing going to a Jack Kennedy treble. Dave Keena reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dave-1.mp3

As expected, the Henry De Bromhead trained Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore on board, won the feature race of the day – the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

The six-year-old mare went off the 4-to-11 odds on favourite and retains her title.

RUGBY

Ireland have beaten Georgia 23 points to 10 in their Autumn Nations Cup game at the Aviva Stadium.

Billy Burns and Hugo Keenan both went over the line for Andy Farrell’s side in the first half.

England secured top spot in Ireland’s Group A yesterday with a win over Wales.

Irish Examiner reporter Simon Lewis https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/simon-5.mp3

SOCCER

Action has gotten underway in the main Premier League game of the day.

Chelsea have welcomed Tottenham to Stamford Bridge where it’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play.

A win for either side would see them go top of the table.

Earlier, Manchester United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 at St. Mary’s.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench and scored twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side as well as Bruno Fernandes.

At a quarter-past-7 this evening, Wolves face Arsenal at the Emirates.

***

Reigning Champions Shamrock Rovers have beaten Sligo Rovers 2-0 in the first of this year’s Extra dot-i-e FAI Cup semi-finals.

Aaron McEneff with both goals for Stephen Bradley’s side before the break.

Larer on this evening, Athlone Town will look to upset the odds when they host Dundalk at five-past-7.

The final is at the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

***

Things have gone from bad to worse for Neil Lennon.

His Celtic side have been beaten 2-0 by Ross County 2-0 in the Scottish League Cup at Parkhead to knock them out.

Rangers are away to Falkirk where they’ve just kicked-off.

F1

Lewis Hamilton has won the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix, but his victory will be massively overshadowed by a huge crash at the beginning of the race.

Romain Grosjean walked away with only minor injuries after his car was destroyed following a collision with a barrier on lap one.

A huge fireball erupted, and the race was halted for nearly an hour-and-a-half.