The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie final will be a repeat of last year’s decider.

Galway have beaten Tipperary 1-11 to 8 points in their semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Carrie Dolan with the goal for the Tribeswomen in the first half.

They’ll face Kilkenny next month after they beat Cork 2-10 to 1-11 earlier today.

Miriam Walsh and Ann Dalton both found the back of the net for the Cats.

Niamh Leen, Kerry camogie player, reviews the semi-finals https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/niamh-1.mp3

A place in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final is up for grabs this evening.

Kilkenny and Waterford meet in the first of this year’s last four clashes.

The Deise are unchanged from their game against Clare last week while Richie Hogan is set to come in at full-forward for Brian Cody’s side.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6-o’clock.

Tony Ryan, Dungarvan Observer https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/waterford-1.mp3

Brendan Hennessy, KCLR https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brendan-6.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester City have put aside their poor early-season form in the Premier League as they’ve won 5-0 at home to Burnley.

Earlier, Liverpool went top of the table, but they conceded an injury-time equaliser from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Everton and Leeds play in the tea-time game, before West Brom’s match with Sheffield United tonight.

RACING

The Willie Mullins-trained Concertista has won the Grade Two Irish Stallion Farms E-B-F Mares Hurdle – today’s feature at Fairyhouse.

The 6-to-4 on favourite was a comfortable victor with Minella Melody in second and Queens’ Brook third.

Mullins also sent out the winner Monkfish in the Beginneers Chase.

BOXING

After months of training, Mike Tyson makes his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring in the early hours of tomorrow.

In his first fight since 2005, he faces fellow legend Roy Jones Junior in an eight-round exhibition bout.