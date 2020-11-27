GAELIC GAMES

Richie Hogan has earned a starting place in the Kilkenny team to play Waterford in tomorrow’s All Ireland hurling semi-final.

He scored 1-2 off the bench in their Leinster final win over Galway a fortnight ago.

Elsewhere, Paddy Deegan and Billy Ryan come in for Richie Leahy and Colin Fennelly.

Waterford will reveal their team tonight.

RACING

Jockey Oisin Murphy has been banned for three months by French racing authority, France Galop.

The flat champion jockey tested positive for cocaine at Chantilly in July, but denied ever taking the drug.

Stewards heard that traces of the drug found their way into Murphy’s system after he’d had sex with a cocaine user.

RUGBY

Connacht’s PRO 14 game with Ospreys at the Sportsground tomorrow has been postponed.

It’s after a member of the Welsh side tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the third time this season that Connacht have had a PRO14 game postponed because of coronavirus in the opposition camp.

Meanwhile, Abraham Papali’i will miss the start of Connacht’s European campaign.

The flanker’s received a five-week ban following the red card shown to him in last week’s win at Zebre.

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell has picked up a three-week ban after being cited for a dangerous tackle in last week’s game with Scarlets.

He’ll miss their first Heineken Champions Cup game with Toulouse, but returns on the day of their trip to Gloucester.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace will still be without Wilfred Zaha for tonight’s Premier League game with Newcastle.

The forward remains in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus before Monday’s defeat to Burnley.

Boss Roy Hodgson admits it's a blow to their chances

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 8.

GOLF

The two major world golf tours have signed a “strategic alliance” to work together.

The PGA Tour have acquired a minority investment stake in European Tour Productions, with commissioner Jay Monahan taking a seat on the board.

The move will be seen in some quarters as a response to the threat posed by the proposed multi-million euro Premier Golf League.