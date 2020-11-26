SOCCER

Premier League clubs have given green light for return of fans.

Teams based within tier-two areas can welcome up to 2,000 fans to their stadiums on matchday.

Under these new rules, Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham will look to have spectators for their home games which take place on the 5th and 6th of December.

Champions Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield, Chelsea are at home to Leeds, Brighton will host Southampton while West Ham could welcome fans to the London Stadium for the visit of Manchester United.

They’d be the first top-flight matches to be attended by fans since the Covid-19 crisis took hold in March.

Fans are still not allowed for matches taking place in tier-three areas.

Former World Cup winning captain with Argentina, Diego Maradona, who has passed away at the age of 60 yesterday is lying in state at the Presidential Palace.

In addition to his international success in 1986, Maradona won two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup with Napoli in Italy.

The San Paolo stadium in Naples is set to be renamed in his honour.

In the Europa League tonight, Dundalk take on Rapid Vienna in the Group stage.

The Lilywhites are still looking for their first point in the group head into the fourth game.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8pm.

In the same Group, Arsenal host Molde from 5.55.

Elsewhere this evening, Tottenham face Ludogorets,

Leicester can secure a last 32 spot with a win away to Braga.

Under-pressure Celtic boss Neil Lennon takes his side to Sparta Prague.

While Rangers host Benfica.

RUGBY

Andy Farrell is calling on the more inexperienced members of his Ireland squad to prove they’re worthy of international rugby.

Munster centre Shane Daly is the latest player set to make their debut – he’s among the replacements for Sunday’s meeting with Georgia.

Elsewhere, there’s just a fourth cap for Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey who hasn’t played for Ireland since a tour to the USA in November 2018.

GAELIC GAMES

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will replace Mickey Harte in managing the Tyrone senior footballers.

They have been handed a 3 year term in charge.

The duo brought the Red Hand County to the All Ireland Under 21 title in 2015.

CLARE HURLER TONY Kelly and Cavan footballer Thomas Galligan are the latest GAA player of the month award winners.

Kelly produced a couple of breathtaking performances for Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers, scoring 0-13 against Laois and hitting 1-15 in the win over Wexford.

Galligan was a crucial part of the Cavan team as they were crowned Ulster champions in glorious fashion for the first time in 23 years when they defeated Donegal in last Sunday’s final.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty’s fought back from 2-nil down to lead Lu Ning 3-2 in their UK Championship first round match.

Earlier, Mark Allen has set up a second round match with China’s Chang Bingyu.

The Antrim man beat Jamie Wilson 6-1 earlier today.

ATHLETICS

Christian Coleman is seeking to have his two-year ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The world 100-metre champion was suspended for missing three drugs tests in 2019.

If Coleman cannot get his ban overturned, he will miss next year’s Olympic Games.