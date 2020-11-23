SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Maurice Setters has died at the age of 83.

His passing comes just over four months after that of his boss of nineteen years, Jack Charlton.

Setters was part of the Manchester United side that won the FA Cup in 1963.

And he assisted Charlton during his decade-long spell in charge of the Ireland side.

Robbie Brady and Kevin Long are on the Burnley bench for this evening’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

James McCarthy’s not involved for Palace.

Looking ahead to the game at Turf Moor is Peter Smith https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/preburn.mp3

Later, Southampton can go third in the table with a win away to Wolves from 8.

RUGBY

Munster can move ten points clear at the top of the PRO14’s Conference B tonight.

Billy Holland captains the side away to Glasgow Warriors from 8.15.

Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash all return to the starting fifteen for the game at Scotstoun.

SNOOKER

Fergal O’Brien is in first round action at the UK Championship later, taking on three-time winner John Higgins.

Gerard Greene also sees action this evening, against Daniel Wells.

RACING

Kevin Brouder rode Eoin McCarthy’s first winner on the racecourse at Thurles three years ago and his brother Gearoid gave the Athea trainer his first double when riding back-to-back winners at Limerick on Tuesday. He won the rated novice hurdle on the John Leahy-owned 7/2 chance Blanketontheground which beat Denis Hogan’s More Info by a cosy two and a half lengths and followed up as 9/2 shot Moonlight Glory, in the colours of Saorcha Fitzgerald, scored a four-length victory in the 2m mares’ hurdle.

The Jack Kennedy-ridden Presenting Percy won his first race for trainer Gordon Elliott when successful in the Listed boomerang.ie Chase at Thurles on Thursday. The nine-year-old built on a fine comeback effort in the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal at the beginning of the month when readily brushing aside the challenges of 11/10 favourite Kemboy and 11/4 chance Monalee. The winner heads to Leopardstown at Christmas and Elliott said, “I was delighted with how he jumped and travelled, he did everything right.” Kennedy added, “He did it very well, he had race-fitness on his side but he put in an exhibition of jumping and quickened up well at the back of the second last. I had sat on him previously at home but he is very straightforward and is a dream to ride. That win might do him the world of good and hopefully he can keep going.”

Kennedy and Elliott were big winners again at Naas on Saturday where they landed the Grade 2 Old Persian At Glenview Stud Fishery Lane Hurdle with the Lyreen Syndicate-owned Call Me Lyreen. It was an impressive display from the 11/2 chance which beat Gavin Cromwell’s Wolf Prince by a length and three-parts and is unbeaten in three starts. He’ll be put away now for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February.

The Diarmuid Hogan-owned Ashdale Bob made a winning return to action when upsetting odds-on favourite Wide Receiver in the opening maiden hurdle at Navan on Sunday. It was a case of Paddy Kennedy getting the better of his brother Jack to land the spoils as the Jessica Harrington-trained 5/1 chance beat the 5/6 shot by a length.