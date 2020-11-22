GAELIC GAMES

For the first time since 1935 Tipperary are the Munster Senior Football Champions.

They’ve beaten Cork 17 points to 14 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon, on the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Premier Captain Conor Sweeney sent 7 points through the posts, in a man of the match performance.

David Power’s side will now face Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks time.

Noel Dunden of The Tipperary Star newspaper looks back on the Munster Final https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noeltipp.mp3

Cavan are the Ulster Senior Football champions for the first time since 1997.

Mickey Graham’s side have beaten Donegal on a scoreline of 1-13 to 12 points at the Athletic Grounds this evening.

Conor Madden with the goal from play late on in the second half.

Dublin meanwhile defeated Meath 3-21 to 9 points in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park.

Dean Rock, Sean Bugler and Niall Scully with the goals for the Dubs as they secured their 10th successive provincial title.

LMFM commentator Brendan Cummins reviews the Leinster Final https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brendancummins.mp3

In Hurling, Donegal beat Mayo 3-18 to 21 points today in the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park.

Kildare have beaten Down 3-16 to 22 points in the Christy Ring Cup final at HQ.

SOCCER

It’s still scoreless after just over an hour of play between Leeds and Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Earlier, West Ham beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

And Everton beat Fulham 3-2 away from home to go sixth in the table.

And at a quarter-past-7 Liverpool welcome Leicester City and their old manager Brendan Rogers to Anfield.

Leicester supporter Danny Sheehan looks ahead to the tie https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leicester-3.mp3

The Champions League resumes this week. Man United are one of the 4 English sides in the competition. United fan Dodie Constable firstly assesses their Premier League win over West Brom https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dodie-3.mp3

In the Scottish Premiership Rangers made light work of Aberdeen at lunchtime, beating them 4-0.

Steven Gerrard’s side now sit 11 points clear of champions Celtic at the top of the table.

Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rangers-3.mp3

RUGBY

Connacht hammered Zebre 47 points to 12 in their Guinness PRO14 game in Italy today.

Leinster trail Cardiff Blues 14 points to 5 after half-an-hour at the RDS.

Ulster entertain the Scarlets from 25-to-8 tonight.

***

France have beaten Scotland 22 points to 15 in their Autumn Nations Cup game at Murrayfield.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 1-under-par thru 9 holes of his final round at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Shane Lowry is 4-under after 8 holes today.

American Robert Streb has a two stroke advantage over the chasing pack on 17-under-par.

***

Jonathan Caldwell shot a 1-under-par final round of 70 at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg today.

That leaves the Northern Irish native 4-under for the tournament and 15 shots off the lead.

***

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for fourth at the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

She’s 7-under-par thru six holes of her final round, 8 shots off the lead.

Cavan native Leona Maguire is 2-over-par thru 13 holes today.