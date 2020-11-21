GAELIC GAMES

Waterford are into the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals for the first time since 2017.

They’ve beaten Clare 3-27 to 3-18 in their quarter-final clash at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Dessie Hutchinson found the back of the net twice for the Deise in the first half as well as Jack Fagan.

Earlier, Galway booked their place in the last four.

They beat Tipperary 3-23 to 2-24 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion and Aidan Harte with the goals for the Tribesmen.

Liam Sheedy’s side finished with 14 men after Cathal Barrett was shown a straight red card for a pull on the helmet in the second half.

***

Dublin and Meath are both unchanged from last weekend for their Leinster Senior Football Final this evening.

The All-Ireland champions are hoping for provincial glory for a 10th successive season.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm.

SOCCER

Action has gotten underway now in the main Premier League game of the day.

Tottenham lead Manchester City 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

It took just five minutes for Heung-Min Son to find the back of the net for Spurs, who can go top of the table with a win here.

Brighton won 2-1 at Villa in the Premier League.

Danny Welbeck and Solly March have both scored for the Seagulls.

Chelsea sit top of the table, until this evening at least.

Frank Lampard’s side beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park at lunchtime.

The countdown is on now to the big game of the day between potential title challengers Tottenham and Manchester City in London.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at half-past-5.

And tonight Manchester United host West Brom.

***

Hibernian and Celtic drew 2-2 this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The result means Rangers sit 8 points clear at the top of the table this evening.

***

There’s a big evening ahead in the Women’s National League title race.

Dublin rivals Shelbourne and Peamount clash at P-R-L Park at 6pm, knowing the winners will be crowned champions.

Should the game end in a draw the title will be decided in Peamount’s final fixture against Wexford Youths.

RUGBY

Ireland have been beaten 18 points to 7 by England in their Autumn Nations Cup game at Twickenham.

Wales, who were beaten by Ireland in the opening match last Friday, face Georgia at a quarter-past-five.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is level-par thru 9 holes of his third round at the R-S-M Classic, leaving him 4-under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry is 1-over after eight holes on his third day in Georgia, leaving him 3-under all round.

Robert Streb holds a two-shot advantage over the field at 14-under-par.

***

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for sixth, 5 shots off the lead, on 4-under-par after 4 holes of her third round at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Leona Maguire is 6-over-par thru seven holes today.