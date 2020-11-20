SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny met with interim FAI CEO Gary Owens this afternoon.

They were discussing the short video shown to the squad ahead of last week’s friendly with England.

Their meeting was said to be “very positive”, and a further meeting with the FAI Board is likely to take place this evening.

The semi-final line-up for the Extra-dot-I-E FAI Cup will begin to take shape this evening.

Finn Harps play host to double-chasing Shamrock Rovers from 5.30.

While Bohemians take on Dundalk from 7.45, with the winners of that tie playing Athlone Town in the semi-finals.

Jose Mourinho has accused other Premier League managers of putting pressure on Gareth Southgate to release their players from international duty.

Raheem Sterling, who plays for Tottenham’s next opponents Manchester City, was let go from the England squad ahead of Wednesday’s match against Iceland with a calf injury.

The Spurs boss wants Southgate to clarify the situation https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-13.mp3

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s moved to 4-under par, three holes into his second round at the RSM Classic.

Graeme McDowell is also 4-under through seven.

Robert Streb is the course leader on 10-under par.

Jonathan Caldwell is best of the Irish as day 2 of the Joburg Open draws to a close.

He’s 3-under par after shooting a second round 70.

Cormac Sharvin will miss the cut – he’s 1-over playing the last.

A second round 63 sees Jacques Blaauw head the field on 13-under par.



RUGBY

Fiji’s involvement in the Autumn Nations Cup will be limited to one match at best.

Next week’s game with Scotland has been cancelled due to the number of COVID-19 infections in the Fijian camp.

Tournament organisers are still hopeful they can play their final fixture – against the fourth placed team in Pool A – in early December.