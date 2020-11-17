SOCCER

Callum O’Dowda is the latest doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League game with Bulgaria.

The Bristol City player is nursing a dead leg.

Stephen Kenny is already without thirteen players for tomorrow night’s match due to injury, suspension and COVID-19.

Bulgaria have also been hit hard by coronavirus, with captain Vasil Bozhikov among the latest three players to be ruled out.

Conor Hourihane hopes Ireland can end their goalless run tomorrow night https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fiveroi.mp3

Tonight’s Nations League meeting of Switzerland and Ukraine has been cancelled.

Lucerne authorities have instructed the entire Ukraine party to isolate after three positive cases.

UEFA will make a decision on the result of the game in due course.

GAELIC GAMES

Davy Fitzgerald has hit back at his former Clare manager Ger Loughnane.

Loughnane claimed Fitzgerald was not taking responsibility for what he saw as poor Wexford performances this year.

Speaking to South East Radio, Fitzgerald says he feels sorry for Loughnane, claiming the former Banner manager is out of touch with modern hurling.

RUGBY

James Ryan says it’s a “huge honour” to captain Ireland.

The Leinster lock will lead the side out for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup game with England at Twickenham.

The 24-year old took on the mantle when Jonathan Sexton was taken off injured in the win over Wales.

Jack Willis has been left out of England’s 25-man squad for Saturday’s game.

The Wasps back row scored a try on his debut against Georgia but has missed out on selection with Sam Underhill returning after being rested last week.

Lewis Ludlam and George Ford are also back in contention after injuries.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is in first round action at the Northern Ireland Open tonight, taking on Anthony Hamilton.

The tournament is actually taking place in Milton Keynes for safety reasons.

Fergal O’Brien is in action against Anthony Hugill – they’re playing the first frame.