SOCCER

Stephen Kenny’s called up four players to his Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday’s Nations League game with Bulgaria.

Matt Doherty and James McClean have both contracted COVID-19 and miss out on the game at the Aviva.

Adam Idah has returned to his club Norwich with an injury.

Into the squad come Millwall’s on-loan striker Troy Parrott, and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor.

And joining them are Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff.

====

Celtic are hopeful Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi won’t have to self-isolate after a positive coronavirus test in the Norway squad led to their Nations League game against Romania being called off.

The pair returned negative Covid-19 results after being screened on their return to Scotland yesterday.

The Premiership champions face Hibs on Saturday.

RUGBY

Billy Burns insists he doesn’t want to be a one-cap wonder for Ireland.

Ulster’s English-born out-half is following the return to play protocols having suffered a blow to the head in Friday’s win over Wales.

Should he come through this week, he’ll be battling Ross Byrne for the number-10 jersey against England.

Jonathan Sexton’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while centre Robbie Henshaw has a hip problem.

====

Leinster and Ulster are both looking to preserve their one-hundred per cent starts to the PRO-14 this evening.

Ulster are in Parma to face Zebre from 6.

While there’s an 8.15 start at the RDS where Leinster play host to Edinburgh.

Elsewhere tonight, Cardiff play Benetton in Newport from 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds will host the heavyweight All Ireland hurling quarter-final meeting of Tipperary and Galway.

The game will have a 1.15 start this coming Saturday.

On the same day, Clare will battle beaten Munster finalists Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh where there’ll be a 3.45 start.

OLYMPICS

Participants and fans at next year’s Tokyo Olympics are likely to need a Covid-19 vaccination to attend.

The global pandemic forced the Games to be delayed by 12 months.

The president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach wants visitors vaccinated out of respect for the Japanese people.