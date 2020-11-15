GOLF

Dustin Johnson still leads the field at the Masters with a two shot cushion on 17-under par after ten holes of his final round.

Rory McIlroy is 2-under-par thru twelve holes today, leaving him 10-under for the tournament and in a tie for 5th.

Shane Lowry is level-par after playing fifteen holes today leaving him 5-under all round.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick have beaten Waterford 25 points to 21 in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final at Semple Stadium this evening.

The victory for John Kiely’s side marks the first time since 1981 they’ve retained the provincial title.

***

Mayo are the Connacht Senior Football Champions for the first time in five years.

They beat Galway 14 points to 13 at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

They will now face the winner of Cork and Tipperary in the All-ireland semi-final.

Elsewhere, Cavan have an Ulster final with Donegal to look forward to – in a repeat of last year’s decider.

They beat Down on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-13 at the Athletic Grounds today,

Martin Reilly found the back of the net for Mickey Graham’s side.

Dublin have beaten Laois 2-23 to 7 points in their Leinster semi-final at Croke Park.

Seán Bugler and Ciarán Kilkenny with the goals for the Boys in Blue.

Earlier today, Meath reached the decider with a 5-9 to 15 point win over Kildare.

The Royals trailed by six points at half-time before a second half fight back.

***

In The T-G-4 Ladies Senior Football Championship, Cork have beaten Cavan on a scoreline of 7-9 to 2-6 to reach the last four.

They’ll face Galway in that semi-final after they beat Monaghan 2-13 to 2-8 this afternoon.

SOCCER

It’s scoreless at half-time between the Republic of Ireland and Wales in their UEFA Nations League game in Cardiff.

Elsewhere in Ireland’s group H, Finland lead Bulgaria 2-0 at the break in Sofia.

***

Here at home, Longford Town have been promoted to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They’ve beaten Shelbourne 1-0 at Richmond Park in today’s promotion/relegation play-off final.

Robert Manley with the goal in the 54th minute.

Shels go down to the First Division just a year after being promoted themselves.

RUGBY

Munster enjoyed a bonus point 38 – 22 win over the Ospreys at Thomond Park in the Guinness PRO14 to extend their lead at the top of Conference B to 8 points.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s haul of seven world titles today.

The Englishman came home first to win the Turkish Grand Prix earlier this afternoon, the 94th win of his career.

It brings him level with the legendary German driver on seven titles.