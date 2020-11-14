GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 1-under-par after four holes of his third round at the Masters.

That leaves the Northern Ireland native 4-under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry is level-par through one hole of his third day at Augusta, leaving him 1-under all round.

Graeme McDowell missed the cut.

John Rahm is in a tie for the lead on 9-under with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer at the summit.

GAELIC GAMES

The Wexford Hurlers’ year is over.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side were beaten by his native county Clare on a scoreline of 1-21 to 17 points at O’Moore Park in the second round of the All-Ireland Hurling qualifiers this afternoon.

Tony Kelly with the goal for Brian Lohan’s side.

Tipperary lead Cork 9 points to 1-4 at half-time in their clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Galway take on last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny this evening in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at a quarter-past-six.

***

Donegal beat Armagh 1-22 to 13 points in their Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final this afternoon.

The win at Kingspan Breffni Park means they are into their 9th final in 10 years.

Peadar Mogan with the goal in the first half.

CAMOGIE

Cork beat Clare 3-15 to 8 points in their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final this afternoon.

Katrina Mackey scored 1-3 from play for the Rebellettes at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a player of the match performance.

Tipperary meanwhile saw off Waterford 1-12 to 10 points to book their place in the last four.

Karen Kennedy with the goal for the Premier.



LADIES FOOTBALL

Armagh beat Mayo 4-12 to 1-16 in the T-G-4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship at Parnell Park.

They will face holder Dublin in the last four.



SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up four players to his squad to face Wales in the Nations League tomorrow.

Midfielders Jason Knight and Josh Cullen, along with defensive duo Darragh Lenihan and Ciaran Clark have been added to the group.

It’s after Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Harry Arter all pulled out of the game because of injuries.

BOXING

Katie Taylor defends her world lightweight boxing titles tonight.

The former Olympic champion faces the unbeaten Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez at the Wembley Arena.

F1

Lance Stroll will start from pole position for the first time in his career for tomorrow’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix.

The Canadian driver edged Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in qualifying, while his Racing Point team-mate Sergio Perez was third.

Lewis Hamilton – who is on the verge of his seventh F1 title – will start from sixth, with fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas ninth