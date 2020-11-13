GOLF

Four birdies on his front-nine have seen Rory McIlroy move to 1-under par on day two of The Masters.

James Sugrue is currently 3-over.

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry go out after 7 from level par, and 2-over, respectively.

There’s currently a three-way tie for the lead on 8-under par.

SOCCER

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has tested positive for COVID-19.

The forward is currently on international duty with Egypt, and will miss their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Togo.

The Egyptian F-A say Salah is asymptomatic, but is sure to miss next week’s Premier League game with Leicester.

===

Stephen Kenny will be without Alan Browne for the Nations League games with Wales and Bulgaria.

The Preston midfielder has tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite playing the full 90-minutes of last night’s defeat to England, there are no close contacts of Browne’s with the rest of the squad testing negative.

RUGBY

James Lowe makes his international debut for Ireland tonight.

Wales visit the Aviva in the opening game of the Autumn Nations Cup, with the Leinster winger named on the wing.

Wales arrive into town off the back of five straight defeats and talk of dressing room disharmony.

But Ireland coach Andy Farrell expects a difficult night

There’s a 7 o’clock start at the Aviva.

===

Sunday’s meeting of France and Fiji has been cancelled.

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among the Fijian camp, while others are close contacts.

Tournament organisers will meet on Monday to discuss how to award the match.

GAELIC GAMES

Brian Cody’s made four changes to his Kilkenny side for tomorrow’s Leinster hurling final with Galway.

Into the starting fifteen come Tommy Walsh, Richie Leahy, Conor Browne and Martin Keoghan.

Making way from the win over Dublin are Ciaran Wallace, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan and Billy Ryan.

===

Westport forward Mark Moran will make a first Championship start for Mayo in Sunday’s Connacht final with Galway.

He scored 1-2 against the same opposition in the league last month.

====

Kildare manager Jack O’Connor has made one change to his team for Sunday’s Leinster football semi-final against Meath.

Matty Byrne comes into the half-forward line to replace Fergal Conway.

RACING

Tiger Roll was pulled up at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Jockey Robbie Power said the two-time Grand National winner was showing no rhythm in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

The race itself was won by the Tom Scudamore mount, Kingswell Theatre.