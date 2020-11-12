SOCCER

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says there’ll be no inferiority complex from the side tonight.

They take on and England team packed with players playing Champions League and Europa League football.

But Coleman insists there’s plenty of quality in the visitors’ squad.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 8.

====

Both Northern Ireland and Scotland are just 90-minutes away from a place at Euro 2020 tonight.

Ian Baraclough’s side welcome Slovakia to Windsor Park.

While Scotland have been given a boost ahead of their playoff final away to Serbia.

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic is missing for the hosts having tested positive for COVID-19.

====

Bohemians have confirmed that their management team of Keith Long and Trevor Croly have signed new contracts.

Their new deals will take them up to the end of the 2024 season.

Long’s been in charge at Dalymount since 2016, with Croly linking up with him two years later.

====

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez for what they call a significant part of the rest of the season.

The Premier League champions have confirmed the central defender has had successful surgery to repair the tendon in his left knee – with no ligament damage.

Gomez picked up the injury while training with England yesterday.

====

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Taylor has stepped down as manager of the Sligo footballers.

He says family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis are the primary factors in his decision.

Taylor added that he was bitterly disappointed that Sligo were forced to withdraw from their Connacht championship game against Galway due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

====

ATHLETICS

The European Athletics Championships will return to Dublin next year.

This year’s event at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

European Athletics have confirmed that the same venue will host the championships on December 12 of 2021.

Turin will stage the event in 2022 instead of next year.

====

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 1-over par, three holes into his opening round at the Masters.

Play was delayed at Augusta for nearly three hours due to the weather.

Graeme McDowell bogeyed his first and is 1-over par.

While both Rory McIlroy and James Sugrue now aren’t due to tee off until after 8pm Irish time.

There’s currently a three-way tie for the early lead on 3-under par.