SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he feels frustrated rather than cursed with his strikers.

Aaron Connolly will miss all three games in this window having picked up an injury in training yesterday.

While Callum Robinson is also out of the England, Wales and Bulgaria games having tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenny’s now seen coronavirus cases in each of the last two windows, but he’s not letting it get to him.

England’s preparations for tomorrow night’s friendly at Wembley have brought more bad news for Liverpool.

Joe Gomez suffered a serious injury in training today.

=

RUGBY

Leinster’s Tommy O’Brien has been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks.

The centre suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win over Ospreys and requires surgery.

Harry Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin remain in contention for this week’s game with Edinburgh, despite a dead leg and a knock to the shoulder respectively.

Jack Conan’s been released from the Ireland squad but requires assessment on a neck injury.

====

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has stuck with the same starting fifteen that he named to face Scotland last month – for Friday’s match against Ireland.

Justin Tipuric was a late withdrawal from that team with James Davies coming in to replace him for the 14-10 home defeat.

Tipuric has overcome a bout of tonsilits to return for the Autumn Nations Cup match at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

–

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose believes the Autumn Nations Cup is a chance for Ireland to right the wrongs of the recent defeat to France.

Ringrose, who will miss the opening matches of the new competition through injury, thinks it is an ideal situation to have more test rugby so soon after the Guinness Six Nations ended.

Speaking at the launch of Aviva’s Ireland’s Call competition, which will give fans the chance to sing Ireland’s Call alongside the team ahead of their game against Wales this Friday, the Leinster centre also thinks it is an opportunity to give the fans some moments to enjoy

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Garry-Ringrose-on-Irelands-chance-to-right-a-few-wrongs.mp3

=

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal defender Paddy McGrath has been ruled out of Saturday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Armagh.

Manager Declan Bonner has revealed that McGrath has a soft tissue injury that he picked up at the weekend but that it isn’t too serious.

Bonner also confirmed that Patrick McBrearty has recovered from a quad injury and is available for selection.

=

RACING

The continued rain means tomorrow’s meeting at Clonmel is subject to a 7am inspection.

The ground there is currently heavy.