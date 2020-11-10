RUGBY

Head coach Andy Farrell feels he’s getting the right blend in his Ireland squad.

Leinster’s New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will earn a first cap on Friday against Wales.

While Ulster out-half Billy Burns is among the replacements.

But experience remains key for Farrell who is delighted to have a fit-again Keith Earls at his disposal

=====

The outstanding Women’s Six Nations games will not be played.

Ireland’s final round match against France is among those to fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions.

The table finishes as it stands with England already crowned Grand Slam champions.

In further bad news for the Irish team – next month’s World Cup European Qualifying competition has been postponed until next year.

Adam Griggs’ side were due to play against Italy, Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women’s Championship.

SOCCER

Uncapped Cork City striker Saoirse Noonan has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for their final Euro qualifier against Germany.

Noonan netted a brace in Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final win over Treaty United.

Pauw’s named a 31-player squad for their final Group I game.

Ukraine play Montenegro on the same day and Ireland need to equal or better Ukraine’s result in order to seal second spot for a play-off game.

====

A number of entities have made public their interest in obtaining a licence for next season’s SSE Airtricity First Division.

Among them are Treaty United, formed following the folding of Limerick FC.

Dublin-based St. Francis and Carlow-Kilkenny FC have also submitted expressions of interest in entering the 2021 league.

====

English FA chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” while speaking to a committee of MPs.

He was answering a question about why no elite male player has come out as gay.

Mr Clarke claims he “mixed up” his words.

The Football Association says he’s “deeply apologetic” for the language he used.

GAELIC GAMES

The Leitrim footballers helped convince Terry Hyland to stay on as manager.

He’d been considering his future after the Connacht quarter-final defeat to Mayo.

But Hyland and his management team will stay on for a third year.