GOLF

Sergio Garcia will miss this week’s Masters having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spaniard won the green jacket in 2017, but has missed the cut in the two years since.

Meanwhile, Augusta organisers have changed the cut criteria for this year.

The top-50 plus ties at the end of Friday’s play will progress to the weekend.

Previously, being within ten shots of the lead would have seen players make the cut.

SOCCER

Three teams are battling to avoid the relegation playoff in tonight’s final round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Finn Harps need a win at home to Waterford, and hope other results go their way, if they’re to avoid a date with Longford.

Shelbourne are most in danger of dropping into ninth, and they host Shamrock Rovers.

While Derry realistically need only a point away to Cork to secure their safety.

Dundalk meet Sligo with European football still on the agenda for both.

While St. Pat’s entertain Bohemians.

All five games kick-off at 7.30.

GAELIC GAMES

The L-I-T Gaelic Grounds will host the round-2 hurling qualifier meeting of Tipperary and Cork.

The GAA confirmed the venues and throw-in times today.

The game in Limerick will have a 4pm start on Saturday.

And at 2 on the same afternoon, Clare will meet Wexford in Portlaoise.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton has backed Jacob Stockdale to recover from his performance against France.

A couple of errors from the Ulster player cost Ireland dear on the night in Paris.

But his international captain feels Stockdale will again prove his worth in the Autumn Nations Cup, beginning against Wales on Friday https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sexton-5.mp3

====

Ulster will look to preserve their 100 per cent start to the PRO14 season tonight.

Dan McFarland’s side entertain Glasgow from 8.15.