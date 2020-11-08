GAA

This year’s Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry has gone into extra-time.

It finished ten points apeice in normal time at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

At present, the score is Cork 0-10 Kerry 0-11.

Tipperary await the winners in the Munster final.

Earlier today, Mayo reached their first Connacht Football final in five years after James Horan’s men beat Roscommon by 1-16 to 0-13 at Dr Hyde Park

Diarmuid O’Connor with the goal for Mayo who will now face Galway in the provincial decider.

In the Leinster senior football championship, Laois edged out Longford by 1-16 to 1-14 at Pearse Park as they go through to next Sunday’s semi-final against Dublin at Croke Park.

Meath hammered Wicklow by 7-14 to 0-7 in Aughrim.

Debutant Jordan Morris scored 3-4 as Meath progress to face either Kildare or Offaly – those sides are currently in action and it’s Kildare 0-5, Offaly 0-3

In Ulster, Down beat Fermanagh by 1-15 to 0-11 in their quarter-final at Brewster Park. Down will now face Cavan in the Ulster semi-final.

In Group 1 of the All Ireland Camogie Championship, Galway saw off Cork by 0-15 to 0-12 at Pearse Stadium.

In Group 2, Kilkenny ran out comfortable winners over Limerick at Nowlan Park, it finished 2-16 to 0-8, while Waterford beat Westmeath by 2-17 to 0-10 in Mullingar.

SOCCER

Champions Liverpool take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and it’s currently 1-1.

Jurgen Klopp picked a very attacking team and it paid off as the Reds took an early lead through Mo Salah’s penalty.

A wonderful goal from Gabriel Jesus levelled things up and City had a golden chance to take the lead but Kevin De Bruyne missed from the penalty spot.

Leicester moved to the top of the table after a Jamie Vardy penalty gave them the three points against Wolves at the King Power Stadium. The striker missed another penalty in that game too.

Earlier today, Harry Kane scored his 150th league goal as Tottenham beat West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

And at 7.15, Arsenal take on Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Rangers are 9-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership once again.

They thrashed Hamilton 8-nil at Ibrox.

Earlier, Celtic beat Motherwell 4-1 – their first win in 3 top flight games.

Franny Kiernan Reports:

RUGBY

In the Pro 14, Leinster continued their perfect start to the new season after they beat the Ospreys in Wales by 26-7.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is two shots behind leader Dustin Johnson at the Houston Open.

The Offaly native shot four birdies on his first five holes to put himself right in contention on eight-under.

Padraig Harrington is on evens, with Graeme McDowell on one-over.