SOCCER

Robbie Brady starts for Burnley in this evening’s Premier League game away to Brighton.

There’s a 5.30 start at the Am-Ex.

Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne are on the Burnley bench, while Aaron Connolly’s among Brighton’s subs.

Southampton can go top of the table tonight, if they win at home to Newcastle from 8.

The UCD Bowl hosts tonight’s SSE Airtricity First Division playoff.

Longford Town meet Galway United to see who’ll face the second-from-bottom side in the Premier Division.

Kick-off there is at 7.45.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come up with a topical analogy to describe the Premier League title race.

Last season’s runners-up host champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola's been asked what impact the match could have on the battle for the trophy in this campaign

RUGBY

Connacht are without a game in the PRO14 for the second week running.

Tomorrow’s trip to the Dragons has been postponed after seven players at the Welsh side tested positive for COVID-19.

Dragons’ game away to Glasgow next week has also been called off.

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been named the Guinness Six Nations player of the tournament.

The 23-year-old won the public vote ahead of five other nominees – including Ireland’s C-J Stander.

England’s Emily Scarratt is the innaugral women’s Six Nations player of the Championship after helping her team to Grand Slam success.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Roscommon have both named teams for Sunday’s Connacht football semi-final.

Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor are both named in the Mayo fifteen.

Roscommon captain Enda Smith will make his 30th championship appearance on Sunday.

Kildare manager Jack O’Connor has handed first Championship starts to five players for Sunday’s Leinster Football quarter-final against Offaly.

Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone, Con Kavanagh, Aaron Masterson and Darragh Kirwan have all been named in the team for the game in Portlaoise.

Daniel Flynn has also been passed fit to start at corner forwward.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell’s dropped back to 2-over par, with seven holes remaining of his second round at the Houston Open.

Shane Lowry tees off from 1-under at five-to-6, while Padraig Harrington goes out from 1-over just under an hour later.

Sam Burns is the course leader on 6-under par.

CYCLING

Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on Vuelta Espana’s red jersey today.

He picked up six bonus seconds by finishing second behind stage-16’s winner, Magnus Cort Nielsen.

Dan Martin remains fourth on general classification, and 55-seconds off a podium place with one meaningful stage remaining.