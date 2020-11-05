Gaelic games

THE CORK LADIES footballers have unveiled a 30-strong panel to face Munster rivals Kerry in their TG4 All-Ireland senior championship opener this weekend.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side face the Kingdom at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday [throw-in 3pm, live on TG4].

o suls Sister Act: Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan. Source: Inpho.

All round-robin fixtures are meant to take place at a neutral venue, but after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] were unable to find one, a coin toss decided who would take home advantage.

The Leesiders have named a strong squad as they look to return to competitive action on a winning note after their Covid-19 layoff.

It sees the return of All-Star sisters, captain Doireann, and eight-time All-Ireland winner Ciara O’Sullivan. The pair are named in the starting line-up for the first time in 2020 after taking an extended break in the early stages of the league due to another hectic club campaign with back-t0-back national champions Mourneabbey.

Just the group winners progress to the semi-finals so if the Kingdom win, Cork — who last won the Brendan Martin Cup in 2016 — are effectively out.

Kerry will look for another impressive attacking display after a convincing 5-14 to 0-13 win over Cavan last weekend.

Kerry V Cork takes place in Austin Stack Park this Saturday with a 3 o’clock throw in.

+++

The Kerry Camogie seniors throw in at the same time in Carlow IT.

Kerry are looking for their first win at Intermediate level as they take on Carlow at the IT Carlow Main Campus.

+++

Meanwhile, the Kerry Senior Mens Footballers are in Munster action this Sunday.

Their bid for an 8th Munster title sees the League Champions Kerry travel to Pair uí Cuíomh to take on old rivals Cork.

=====

SOCCER

Stephen Kenny has called Luton striker James Collins into his Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

In effect, he replaces the recently retired David McGoldrick.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns having missed last month’s games through injury.

Ireland face England in a friendly before Nations League games with Wales and Bulgaria.

Kenny says he wasn’t surprised by McGoldrick’s decision to retire.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is back in the Wales squad for this month’s game in Cardiff.

But Aaron Ramsey is out with a thigh injury.

==

Kenny’s former side Dundalk continue their quest for a first Europa League point this evening.

The Lilywhites are in Austria to face Rapid Vienna from 5.55.

The other game in the group sees Arsenal entertain Molde.

Also underway at 5.55, Tottenham are away to Ludogorets.

Benfica host Rangers.

At 8, Leicester face Braga

And Celtic take on Sparta Prague.

====

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hopes Premier League football can provide fans with something to enjoy in the coming weeks.

Despite England going into a four-week lockdown from today, elite sport can continue across the country.

Bruce says football can give people a morale boost.

====

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton says he apologised to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell over his reaction to being substituted in the defeat to France.

The captain says the incident is now in the past. Farrell says he has no issue with Sexton and this was all a “storm in a tea cup.” Sexton

added that this isn’t the first time he has apologised in his career and it wont be the last.

Farrell’s 34-man squad for the Autumn Nations Cup includes the recently-qualified Leinster winger James Lowe.

Ulster outhalf Billy Burns and Munster centre Shane Daly are the other uncapped players in the squad.

====

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 1-under par midway through his opening round at the Houston Open – the last stop before the Masters.

Padraig Harrington is 1-over through six

Graeme McDowell goes out at 6.25.

Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Streelman are the very early leaders on 3-under par.

====

CYCLING

Jasper Philipsen won today’s fifteenth stage of the Vuelta Espana in a sprint finish.

Primoz Roglic retains the leader’s red jersey, with just three stages remaining.

Dan Martin is fourth on general classification.