GAELIC GAMES

A split GAA season could be introduced as soon as 2022.

The GAA’s Fixtures Review Task Force has recommended a split-season model, the merits of which will be put to counties before the 2021 Congress.

Under the proposals, the All Ireland finals will be wrapped up by late July.

The Football Championship would also undergo radical alterations if these changes are implemented.

RUGBY

Munster’s PRO 14 game away to Benetton this Saturday has been postponed.

The Italian side have reported three positive COVID-19 cases, while four more are close-contacts and are self-isolating.

It’s the second week running that Benetton have been unable to fulfil a Pro 14 fixture.

SOCCER

Paul Pogba’s been named on the bench for Manchester United’s Champions League game away to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Kick-off is at 5.55.

There’s a first European start for United keeper Dean Henderson.

The other game in Group H sees R-B Leipzig entertain Paris Saint-Germain from 8.

Timo Werner feels he’s adapting well to life at Chelsea.

The forward has scored five goals in his first 10 games since making a big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash with Rennes, Werner says he’s learning all the time.

Group E’s other game sees Sevilla take on Krasnodar.

Peamount United are in first qualifying round action in the Women’s Champions League tonight.

They’re away to Glasgow City from 7pm.

Shamrock Rovers’ players will get their hands on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division trophy tonight.

The champions welcome St. Pat’s to Tallaght Stadium in their final home game of the season.

Rovers have urged fans not to congregate outside the stadium.

Diego Maradona is recovering after undergoing successful brain surgery.

The 1986 World Cup winner went under the knife in the small hours of this morning Irish time.

A blood clot on the brain was detected last night, with emergency surgery required.

CYCLING

Tim Wellens won today’s fourteenth stage of the Vuelta Espana.

Dan Martin came home nearly 4-minutes behind the Belgian, but there’s no changes to the upper reaches of general classification.

Primoz Roglic retains the lead, while Martin is fourth on G-C, 1-minute 42-seconds off the Slovenian.