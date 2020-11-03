SOCCER

Assistant manager Robert Page will be in charge of Wales’ next three internationals.

The F-A-W and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that the manager won’t be involved in this month’s international camp.

Wales are due to play the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League, as well as a friendly with the USA

Giggs denies allegations that he assaulted a woman in her thirties.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man was arrested and bailed at the weekend.

====

Harry Maguire says Manchester United players won’t accept Roy Keane’s negativity.

The former Republic of Ireland captain claimed United lacked leaders after their weekend defeat to Arsenal.

But the current United skipper strongly disagrees with Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hmaguire.mp3

====

Liverpool are in Italy looking to preserve top spot in Champions League Group D.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face last season’s surprise package Atalanta tonight.

Elsewhere in the group, coronavirus has deprived Ajax of eleven players ahead of their trip to Midtylland.

In Group C, Manchester City will be at home to Olympiakos

While Porto host Marseille.

GAELIC GAMES

Sligo say they’re liaising with Croke Park and Connacht GAA after confirming a number of COVID-19 cases on their football panel.

They’re due to play Galway in a provincial semi-final on Saturday.

Sligo say multiple members of the group have tested positive, and are now self isolating along with a number of close contacts.

CYCLING

Dan Martin lost a minute and 17-seconds on the race leader on today’s 13th stage of the Vuelta Espana.

The Irish rider posted the thirteenth fastest time on today’s time trial.

Primoz Roglic was quickest, and takes the leader’s red jersey from Richard Carapaz.

Martin remains fourth on general classification, but is now 1-minute and 42 seconds off Roglic.

BOXING

Promoter Eddie Hearn is teasing a heavyweight meeting of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Alexander Povetkin was due to meet Whyte later this month in a rematch of their August bout won by the Russian.

However, Povetkin’s been hospitalised with COVID-19, and the fight tentatively rescheduled for January.

Fury had been rumoured to face Carlos Takam in early December having not fought since February.