GAELIC GAMES

The GAA has confirmed the times, dates and venues for next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifiers.

Both first round matches will take place on Saturday with Clare and Laois first up at Nowlan Park from 1.15

Cork and Dublin will meet at Semple Stadium from 3.45

The winners of those games will advance to the second round with Tipperary and Wexford, who both received a bye following this morning’s draw.

====

Gaelic Games bodies will receive almost €31-million euro to help battle the impact of COVID-19.

15-million alone will help cover the cost of the respective inter-county championships.

It’s all part of an 85-million euro package announced by Sport Ireland

SOCCER

Callum Robinson is on the bench for West Brom’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

There’s a 5.30 start at Craven Cottage.

At 8, Leeds play host to Leicester.

====

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended his striker Mo Salah against claims he took a dive to win a penalty against West Ham on Saturday.

The forward went down dramatically after getting a kick on the foot from Arthur Masuaku ((pron: mass-oo-ah-ku)) at Anfield.

VAR backed the referee’s decision to award a penalty and Klopp says there was clear contact https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jksalah.mp3

===

Mick McCarthy’s been handed an 18-month contract at APOEL Nicosia.

The former Republic of Ireland boss takes over with the club tenth in the Cypriot First Division.

He’ll be assisted by his regular lieutenant, Terry Connor.

RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster from the back row for tonight’s PRO 14 game away to Glasgow.

While flanker Matty Rea will earn his 50th Ulster cap in their meeting with Cardiff at Rodney Parade.