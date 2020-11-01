Tipperary and Limerick face each other in their Munster Hurling Championship semi-final at a rain-swept Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
It’s currently Tipperary 1-9, Limerick 1-17.
The winner will face Waterford in the final after they overcame Cork yesterday.
Donegal booked their place in the Ulster Football semi-final after they beat Tyrone by 1-13 to 1-11 at Ballybofey.
The defeat means that Tyrone’s season is now over.
Donegal will meet the winners of Derry or Armagh in the last-four, their match at Celtic Park is currently Armagh 0-11, Derry 0-5.
In the Connacht Senior Football Championship, Mayo will face Roscommon in the semi-final after they beat Leitrim by 2-15 to 0-10.
In round 1 of the Leinster Senior Football Championship, Longford beat Louth by 1-9 to 1-7 at Cusack Park. That means Longford will play Laois next Sunday.
Offaly earned a quarter-final clash with Kildare after they saw off Carlow by 3-14 to 0-20, while Wicklow beat Wexford by 2-9 to 0-11 to secure a quarter-final spot against Meath.
In the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Tipperary edged out Clare by 2-11 to 1-11.
Reigning champions Galway beat Offaly in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship.
The Tribeswomen won by 3-13 to 0-3.
SOCCER
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of Man Utd for the 100th time today this afternoon. It’s currently 0-0 between Man Utd and Arsenal at Old Trafford.
Two goals from Callum Wilson proved to be crucial as Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 at St James’ Park.
Earlier today, Southampton saw off Aston Villa 4-3 at Villa Park and in the final game of the day, Tottenham entertain Brighton at a quarter-past-7.
***
Holders Celtic eased into the Scottish Cup final with a 2-nil win over Aberdeen.
While in the Scotish Premiership, Rangers beat Kilmarnock by 1-0 to go 9 points clear at the top.
***
St. Patrick’s Athletic entertain Dundalk at 5:45 this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
And 19:45 , champions Shamrock Rovers are away to relegation-threatened Finn Harps.
= = =
RUGBY
Munster maintained their 100% start to Guinness PRO14 season after they beat Dragons by 28-11 in Wales.