Tipperary and Limerick face each other in their Munster Hurling Championship semi-final at a rain-swept Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It’s currently Tipperary 1-9, Limerick 1-17.

The winner will face Waterford in the final after they overcame Cork yesterday.

Donegal booked their place in the Ulster Football semi-final after they beat Tyrone by 1-13 to 1-11 at Ballybofey.

The defeat means that Tyrone’s season is now over.

Donegal will meet the winners of Derry or Armagh in the last-four, their match at Celtic Park is currently Armagh 0-11, Derry 0-5.

In the Connacht Senior Football Championship, Mayo will face Roscommon in the semi-final after they beat Leitrim by 2-15 to 0-10.

In round 1 of the Leinster Senior Football Championship, Longford beat Louth by 1-9 to 1-7 at Cusack Park. That means Longford will play Laois next Sunday.

Offaly earned a quarter-final clash with Kildare after they saw off Carlow by 3-14 to 0-20, while Wicklow beat Wexford by 2-9 to 0-11 to secure a quarter-final spot against Meath.

In the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Tipperary edged out Clare by 2-11 to 1-11.

Reigning champions Galway beat Offaly in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

The Tribeswomen won by 3-13 to 0-3.

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of Man Utd for the 100th time today this afternoon. It’s currently 0-0 between Man Utd and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Two goals from Callum Wilson proved to be crucial as Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Earlier today, Southampton saw off Aston Villa 4-3 at Villa Park and in the final game of the day, Tottenham entertain Brighton at a quarter-past-7.

***

Holders Celtic eased into the Scottish Cup final with a 2-nil win over Aberdeen.

While in the Scotish Premiership, Rangers beat Kilmarnock by 1-0 to go 9 points clear at the top.

***

St. Patrick’s Athletic entertain Dundalk at 5:45 this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

And 19:45 , champions Shamrock Rovers are away to relegation-threatened Finn Harps.

= = =

RUGBY

Munster maintained their 100% start to Guinness PRO14 season after they beat Dragons by 28-11 in Wales.