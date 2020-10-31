RUGBY

It’s ‘Super Saturday’ in the Guinness Six Nations, as the pandemic-delayed Championship comes to a close this evening.

Ireland’s title hopes are in their own hands and a bonus-point victory against France would see Andy Farrell’s side crowned champions.

Captain Johnny Sexton says they must focus on themselves https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sexton-4.mp3

Alan O’Sullivan of Tralee Rugby Club previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alanosullivan-.mp3

England are looking to put the pressue on by registering a bonus-point victory over Italy in Rome.

Earlier Scotland beat Wales 14 points to 10.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford are through to their first Munster Senior Hurling final since 2016.

Calum Lyons found the net for the Deise in their 1-27 to 23-points victory against Cork at Semple Stadium today.

Kilkenny beat Dublin 3-20 to 2-22 in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

In 15 minutes time Wexford begin the defence of their title when they take on Galway at HQ.

***

Monaghan are out of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

They were edged out by their neighbours Cavan by 2-15 to 1-17 after extra time in Clones.

Cavan captain and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan sent over a free with the last kick off of the game to seal his side’s victory.

In the Munster SFC quarter-final this evening, it’s Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm

Jerome O Connell of the Limerick Leader previews the games this weekend for Limerick https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jerome.mp3

CAMOGIE

Clare have qualified for the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Mairead Scanlan’s goal helped them overcome Dublin by 1-18 to 1-7 this afternoon.

Cork sit top of Group One following a 3-12 to 1-8 win against Wexford at Pairc Ui Rinn.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Dublin have begun their quest for four-in-a-row All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football titles.

Mick Bohan’s side are taking on Donegal at Breffni Park where they’ve just thrown-in.

Galway beat last year’s Intermediate champions Tipperary 1-15 to 1-14 at the Gaelic Grounds.

SOCCER

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 in their Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner with the goals for Frank Lampard’s side.

Earlier on, a first-half goal from defender Kyle Walker saw Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0.

With the win Pep Guardiola’s side are just two points from leaders Everton.

This evening, champions Liverpool host a resurgent West Ham at half-five.

***

Athlone Town have beaten Shelbourne 4-1 approaching full-time in their F-A-I Cup quarter-final.

In the First Division playoffs Galway beat Bray Wanderers 1-0 at the Carlisle Grounds while Longford beat UCD 3-2 after extra-time at the Bowl.

***

One of Scottish football’s biggest rivalries is takeing centre stage at Hampden Park as Hearts face Hibs in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup that’s just underway.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is 1-over-par after 13 holes of his third round at the Bermuda Championship.

Europe’s Ryder Cup champion is six shots off the lead.