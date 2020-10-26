SOCCER

Liverpool’s Joel Matip, Naby Keita and new signing Thiago look set to miss their Champions League game against FC Midtjylland through injury.

In his pre-match press conference today manager Jurgen Klopp said they were taking their recoveries ‘day by day’ but they probably wouldn’t be ready for the Group D game tomorrow night.

It’s the first time Liverpool will play a European game at an empty Anfield.

Although their opponents are bottom of the group after a heavy opening defeat Klopp isn’t expecting an easy night https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-26.mp3

***

The first of two Premier League games this evening kicks-off at half-past-5.

Brighton welcome West Brom to the Amex.

The Republic of Ireland’s Aaron Connolly is on the bench for the Seagulls while Callum Robinson is among the subs for the visitors.

Later on, Tottenham are away to Burnley from 8-o’clock.

A win for Spurs would see them go 5th in the table while The Clarets go into the game in the relegation zone.

***

The draw for the first round of this season’s FA Cup takes place at 7-o’clock this evening.

RUGBY

Munster will look to make it three wins from three in the new Guinness PRO14 season this evening.

Johan van Graan’s side host Cardiff Blues and win would see them go top of Conference B.

Billy Holland will captain the home side, making his first appearance of this campaign.

Kick-off is at Thomond Park is at a-quarter-past-8.

RACING

There was racing at both Wexford and Galway this afternoon.

The Henry De Bromhead trained odds on favourite Minella Indo won the feature race of the day at Wexford – the MW Hickey Memorial Steeplechase

The seven-year-old was guided to victory by Rachael Blackmore ahead of Gordan Elliott’s Milan Native.