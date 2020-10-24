RUGBY

Ireland have beaten Italy 50 points to 17 in their Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium to secure a bonus point victory.

CJ Stander, Hugo Keenan, Will Connors, Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan all went over the line for Andy Farrell’s side.

The bonus point win means Ireland are top of the table ahead of the final round of games next weekend.

***

In the Women’s Six Nations, Ireland also host Italy with kick-off in less than half-an-hour in Donnybrook.

SOCCER

There’s 20 minutes gone now at Old Trafford where it’s scoreless between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Going into the game, United have yet to register a home win this season.

Earlier on, Manchester City came from behind to rescue a point by drawing away from home with West Ham.

Substitute Phil Foden made a massive impact and scored for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The City manager felt they had the opportunity to come away with more https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepsat-1.mp3

And Crystal Palace beat 10 men Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

In the late kick-off Champions Liverpool entertain Sheffield United at 8-o’clock.

***

In the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division it’s half-time between basement side Cork City and Sligo at the Showgrounds.

The hosts lead 1-0 thanks to a Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe goal.

At half-past-7 Finn Harps are away to second-place Bohemians at half-seven.

A win for the visitors would see Shamrock Rovers crowned champions.

GAELIC GAMES

The 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship has gotten underway.

They’ve just thrown-in at Croke Park between Dublin and Laois in their Leinster quarter-final.

Eddie Brennan’s side stunned the Dubs when these two met last year beating them by two points in O’Moore Park.

***

Kerry won their 21st Division One Allianz National Football League title today.

Seán O’Shea and Gavin White found the net for the Kingdom, who beat Donegal by 2-18 to 10-points in Tralee.

Roscommon and Armagh secured promotion to Division One for next season.

Armagh won 1-18 to 1-13 at Clare while Roscommon enjoyed a 1-12 to 13-points victory against Cavan.

Paul Kingston and Gary Walsh scored goals in injury-time to give Laois a comeback 3-12 to 11-point win at Fermanagh.

That victory keeps Mike Quirke’s side in Division Two for next season while Cavan drop down to Division Three.

Kildare beat Westmeath by 16-points to 11.

***

Wicklow’s 13-points to 10 win over their neighbours Wexford secured promotion to Division Three for the Garden County.

CAMOGIE

Kilkenny made it two wins from two in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Last year’s beaten finalists registered a 6-23 to 1-7 win against Westmeath this afternoon.

Miriam Walsh scored three goals for the Cats.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will get his third round of the Zozo Championship underway from 4-under-par just after 7-o’clock Irish time.

The Northern Irish native is 10 shots behind leader Justin Thomas of the USA.