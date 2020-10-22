SOCCER

Dundalk begin their Europa League group campaign this evening.

Norwegian champions Molde visit Tallaght Stadium where kick-off is at 5.55.

Interim Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli doesn’t think there’ll be nerves from his side this evening.

Also underway at five-to-6 in Dundalk’s group is the meeting of Rapid Vienna and Arsenal.

Rangers are also among the early starters this evening – they’re away to Standard Liege in Group D

At 8, Tottenham welcome the Austrians of LASK to North London.

Leicester are at home to Zorya

And Celtic entertain AC Milan.

RUGBY

Dorothy Wall will make her Ireland debut in Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Donnybrook.

The Munster flanker forms a back-row with Claire Molloy and captain Ciara Griffin.

Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang all start in the front row for the fourth game in succession with Nichola Fryday and Ciara Cooney behind them in the second row.

Hannah Tyrell and Kathryn Dane form the half-back partnership with out-half Tyrell making her first start of the campaign.

Enya Breen and Sene Naoupu are the centres while Béibhinn Parsons, Lauren Delaney and Eimear Considine all link up in the back three.

Dan Leavy’s set to make his long-awaited return from injury tomorrow night.

He’s been named on the Leinster bench for their Pro 14 meeting with Zebre at the RDS.

The flanker hasn’t played since suffering an horrific knee injury in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Ulster in March of 2019.

The Blues also welcome back Dave Kearney and Peter Dooley to the starting fifteen after their injury lay-offs.

Dan Sheehan makes his debut in the front row while there’s also a first cap for Liam Turner in the centre.

GOLF

Cormac Sharvin shot a 3-under par opening round of 69 today at the Italian Open.

Gavin Moynihan’s in the clubhouse on level par.

Out on course, Jonathan Caldwell is 4-under.

Laurie Canter is the clubhouse leader in Brescia (pr: Bresh-ah) after shooting a 12-under par round of 60.

MOTORSPORT

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, has been linked to one of the free seats at the Haas F1 team.

It’s after the American outfit confirmed that their current drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave at the end of the season. The duo have been with Hass since the American outfit entered Formula 1.

Schumacher who is a Ferrari junior driver is currently leading the F2 championship.