RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton says the Ireland squad feel very privileged to be allowed to resume their Six Nations campaign.

Elite sport was given a reprieve by the government last night, despite the introduction of level-5 restrictions.

Italy visit the Aviva this Saturday, and Sexton knows the eyes of the whole country could be watching https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17js.mp3

SOCCER

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in talks to be part of a new FIFA-backed tournament in what could become known as the European Premier League.

It’s understood more than a dozen clubs from five of Europe’s top divisions are in negotiations about becoming founder members.

It’s suggested teams would still be involved in their domestic leagues.

The Champions League group stage gets underway this evening, with Manchester United away to Paris Saint-Germain.

United are without the likes of Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard for the Group H game in Paris.

While Chelsea welcome last season’s Europa League winners Sevilla to Stamford Bridge in Group E.

In the SSE Airtricity First Division tonight, Galway United entertain Drogheda from 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

Down could be promoted to Division Two of the Allianz Football League this weekend without having to kick a ball.

Longford are reportedly considering giving a walkover to Cork in their scheduled Division Three match.

Longford manager Padraic Davis labelled the game ‘a dead rubber’ yesterday.

Amid the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19 – Davis believes it’s not necessary to make the 500-kilometre round trip to face a side already crowned Division Three champions.

CYCLING

Dan Martin narrowly missed out on victory in today’s opening stage of the Vuelta Espana.

The Team Israel Start-Up Nation rider placed third behind Richard Carapaz and stage winner Primoz Roglic.