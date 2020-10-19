Elite sport is set to continue under new restrictions being discussed by the government.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar had claimed last week that a move to level-5 restrictions would spell the end for this year’s All Ireland Championships.

However, sport at the top level will be untouched by the measures set to be confirmed tonight.

RUGBY

Jordan Larmour will be on the sidelines until the start of next year’s Six Nations.

Leinster have confirmed the full-back will need 16-weeks to recover from a procedure on his dislocated shoulder.

His provincial and international teammate Garry Ringrose says Larmour will be missed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17rugby-3.mp3

====

Andy Farrell has a full squad to choose from ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell joined the squad today after completing periods of isolation.

Harry Byrne, Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley have been released to Munster, while Dave Kearney and James Tracey are back at Leinster.

SOCCER

Dundalk’s push to retain European football continues within the hour.

The Lilywhites kick off away to Derry City at 5.45.

====

Two of the Premier League’s bottom-three meet at 5.30, with West Brom hosting Burnley.

And Leeds can climb as high as third with victory tonight at home to Wolves.

====

Merseyside Police is investigating a number of offensive tweets sent to Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Richarlison following the Merseyside derby.

Pickford was involved in a controversial challenge with Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, while his team-mate was sent-off during Saturday’s 2-all draw.

Police say they’re taking the reports “extremely seriously”.

Racing

No relation to jockeys Paddy and Jack Kennedy, Dingle teenager Ben Kennedy rode his first winner when partnering the Kevin Coleman-trained Swiss Army Officer to a comfortable success in the opening division of the 8f handicap at Cork on Tuesday. The 18-year-old scored a one and a half length victory on the 14/1 chance, beating the Willie McCreery-trained Raffaello in good style.

Gordon Elliott sent out two winners at Ballinrobe on Saturday and Bryan Cooper rode the second of them. Elliott has done well with his juvenile hurdlers this season and landed the opening three-year-old maiden hurdle with the Keith Donoghue-ridden 7/4 chance Zanahiyr. Cooper was in the saddle as The Sliding Rock won the rated novice hurdle. At odds of 5/1, she beat the John Ryan-trained Dedanann by two and a half lengths.

Paddy Kennedy was also among the Ballinrobe winners as he partnered the Peter Cluskey-trained Ciankyle to a comfortable success in the 2m3f handicap chase. Never far off the pace, the 100/30 favourite enjoyed a definite lead from the third last fence and beat John Ryan’s mare Le Hachette by two and half lengths.

Gavin Brouder and Conna, County Cork trainer Sean Aherne won the 2m3f handicap hurdle at Cork on Sunday with the Sheila Ahern-owned The Diary Keeper. An 8/1 chance, she flew from the final hurdle and got up to beat the Conor O’Dwyer-trained Storm Flight by a neck. Phillip Enright was next into the winners’ enclosure as he took the beginners’ chase on the Mouse Morris-trained Foxy Jacks. The 8/11 favourite had an easy time of it as he raced to an eight-length victory over the Shane Duffy-trained Coral Blue.