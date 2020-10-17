SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he can’t understand why Jordan Henderson’s injury time winner was ruled out in their 2-all Premier League draw with Everton earlier today.

V-A-R decided that Sadio Mane was a fraction offside in the build-up to the goal

But Klopp disagreed with the decision https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport-10.mp3

Chelsea were held to a 3-all draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Jannik Vestergaard with a late equaliser for the Saints in the 90th minute.

At 8-o’clock Manchester United are away to Newcastle.

In half-an-hour’s time, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hosts former assistant Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team at the Etihad.

Striker Sergio Agüero returns to start for City.

***

A goal in each half from Connor Goldson saw Rangers beat Glasgow rivals Celtic in today’s Old Firm derby.

With the win at Parkhead, Steven Gerrard’s side go 4 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

***

They’ve just kicked-off at Turners Cross between Cork City and Waterford in their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division clash.

A win here for the visitors would lift the Blues into the European places while Cork are bottom of the table.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry have moved to the summit of the Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

Peter Keane’s side have registered a 17-points to 14 victory over Monaghan at Inniskeen.

Westmeath have joined Armagh and Roscommon in the race for promotion in Division Two.

The Lake County overcame Laois by 1-18 to 13-points in Mullingar to move level with the leaders at the top of the second-flight.

Armagh and Roscommon meet at the Athletic Grounds at half-five.

Wicklow defeated Antrim earlier by 7-11 to 7-points in Division Four.

***

Dublin are the first team into this year’s All-Ireland under-20 Football Championship final.

They scored the last four-points of the game to overcome Tyrone by 1-14 to 1-12 at Breffni Park.

CAMOGIE

Westmeath won their maiden game in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship today.

A goal from Denise McGrath proved crucial as last season’s intermediate winners beat Limerick by 1-12 to 12-points at Bruff.

Last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny were 15-points to 8 winners against their neighbours Waterford at Walsh Park.

RUGBY

A new name will be etched on rugby’s Heineken Champions Cup this evening.

Simon Zebo has started for Racing in the decider against Premiership finalists Exeter which has just gotten underway at Ashton Gate.

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell is 12-under-par after shooting a 4-under-par thrid round of 68 at the Scottish Open today.

That leaves him six shots off the lead that’s held by England’s Matt Wallace.

Padraig Harrington is 8-under after carding a 1-over-par round of 73 today.

***

Rory McIlroy will resume from two-under-par when he gets his third round of the C-J Cup in Las Vegas underway at 6-oclock..

He’s 12 shots behind the middway leader Xander Schauffele.

Shane Lowry is two-over heading into his round today at 10-past-6 .

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s superstar Magical only came third in the British Champion Stakes at Ascot this afternoon.

The William Haggas trained 9-to-1 shot Addeybb was ridden to victory by Tom Marquand.