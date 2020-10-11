SOCCER

Stephen Kenny is still searching for his first win as manager of the Republic of Ireland after his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Wales in their Nations League tie.

James McClean was sent-off in the 84th minute and Shane Long had Ireland’s best chance of the game, heading over the bar when unmarked early in the second half.

The result means that Ireland are in third position in the group on two points, five behind leades Wales.

Prior to the game, Kenny’s preparations were thrown into turmoil after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19.

The FAI confirmed that the player – and four others members of the squad deemed as close contacts – were unavailable for selection.

In the same group, it’s currently Finland 0-0 Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland are in action later tonight when they host Austria in Belfast at 1945.

The biggest shake-up of English football in a generation is being proposed by club officials at Manchester United and Liverpool.

‘Project Big Picture’ aims to reduce the number of teams in the top flight from 20 to 18.

The League Cup and Community Shield would also be scrapped under the proposed plans.

However, the Premier League has expressed its disappointment at the plans and said they could have “a damaging impact on the whole game.”

14 out of the 20 top flight clubs would have to vote in favour of the new proposals.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic to win the French Open.

In doing so, the Spaniard has equalled Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal eased to a straight sets victory over the world number one to lift the trophy at Roland Garros for a thirteenth time.

GOLF

Tyrell Hatton has won the BMW PGA Championship

Hatton carded a closing 67 at Wentworth to claim his fifth European Tour title on 19 under par, four shots clear of France’s Victor Perez.

Shane Lowry shot a 73 on his final day as he finished tied for 13th.

Dennis Kirwin was there:

F1

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 all time Formula One race wins.

The world-champion won the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany, finishing ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in his Renault.