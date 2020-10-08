SOCCER

Stephen Kenny is facing into the biggest night of his managerial career.

His third game in charge of the Republic of Ireland is tonight’s Euro 2020 playoff away to Slovakia.

Jack Byrne has been included in the Ireland matchday squad, with Kevin Long and Josh Cullen missing out.

The last four meetings of the sides have all ended in draws, but Kenny says that has little bearing on tonight’s game.

The winners of tonight’s game in Bratislava will face the winner of the semi-final in Sarajevo.

Bosnia-Herzegovina take on Northern Ireland and both games kick-off at 7.45.

====

Colin Healy will take charge of Cork City for Friday’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Bohemians.

Neale Fenn left the club today, with five games remaining of the season.

The former Longford boss says he’s devastated to depart the Leesiders.

It continues a turbulent time for the 2017 double winners, who could be sold for a euro to Preston’s owners later this month.

RUGBY

Munster are yet to return to training at their High Performance Centre as they await the results of their latest round of COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, one senior player tested positive while six other close contacts are restricting their movements.

Munster say they still expect to meet for their Captain’s Run tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Pro 14 visit of Edinburgh to Thomond Park.

Captain Peter O’Mahony has been cleared to play in that game, despite a red card away to Scarlets last week.

====

James Lowe will train with the Ireland squad ahead of their Six Nations resumption later this month.

He hasn’t been included in Andy Farrell’s 35-man panel, as the Kiwi-born winger isn’t eligible until November.

Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson Park have all been called up for the first time.

Ireland resume against Italy at the Aviva on the 24th of this month.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s just a shot off the lead as he plays the final hole of his opening round at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Five birdies on his back-9 have moved him to 5-under par.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are in the clubhouse on level par and 1-over respectively.

Tyrell Hatton and Justin Harding are the joint clubhouse leaders on 6-under.

TENNIS

Sofia Kenin leads Petra Kvitova by a set to love in their French Open semi-final.

A short time ago, fourth seed Kenin was up a break in the second set.

19-year old Iga Swiatek (pr: Ee-gha Shvee-on-tek) awaits in Saturday’s final.

The Pole beat Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.