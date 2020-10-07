SOCCER

Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty says the side won’t panic if they fall behind away to Slovakia tomorrow.

The sides meet in a one-legged Euro 2020 playoff semi-final in Bratislava.

The Ireland squad have been training today, and Doherty’s confident they can weather whatever’s thrown at them tomorrow night.

===

The Italian under-21 squad have had training cancelled and are isolating 24-hours before a European Championship qualifier.

Two members of the squad have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Azzurri are due to play Iceland on Friday, before a meeting with the Republic of Ireland in Pisa next Tuesday.

The Italians are now waiting on the advice of their health authority.

===

Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss the Euro 2020 play-off with Israel after Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus.

Tierney and Christie returned negative tests, but will have to self-isolate as “close contacts” of the Southampton midfielder.

GAELIC GAMES

The Fermanagh county board has suspended all GAA activity in the county, including inter-county training.

The decision was made after a ‘number of players’ within the senior football panel tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan McMenamin’s side are due to return to action with a Division 2 trip to play Clare in Ennis in 11 days time.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

RUGBY

France have named five uncapped players in their squad for their remaining Six Nations game with Ireland on Hallowe’en.

Among them are Racing duo Olivier Klemenczak and Georges-Henri Colombe

However, an impasse remains between the French union and the French league over players’ release for international duty.

The league don’t want to let players go for the warm-up game with Wales on the 24th of this month.

===

England will be without Courtney Lawes for their autumn series.

The Northampton forward has been ruled out for 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

England play their outstanding Six Nations game with Italy on Hallowe’en, while a game with Ireland on November 21st is among their Autumn Nations Cup matches.

TENNIS

Men’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas appears to be cruising into the French Open semi-finals.

He leads Andrey Rublev by 2-sets to love, and is up a break in the third.

Later, top seed Novak Djokovic faces Pablo Carreno-Busta.

=

Sofia Kenin is through to just her second ever Grand Slam semi-final.

The women’s fourth seed beat her fellow American Danielle Collins in three-sets, and will play Petra Kvitova next.

The Czech 7th seed ended the run of Laura Siegemund in straight sets.