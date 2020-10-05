GAELIC GAMES

While elite sport is set to avoid the ramifications of a level-5 lockdown, club GAA has ground to a halt.

The association has reacted with dismay at the post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at recent games.





Training continues to be allowed, but clubhouses and bars are to close again.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton will miss Leinster’s Pro 14 trip to Benetton.

The out-half sustained what the province are calling a “minor hamstring injury” in last Friday’s win over the Dragons.

Max Deegan requires further scans having suffered a knee injury in the 35-5 victory.

Andrew Porter will be monitored as the week goes on due to a hamstring problem.

While Ciaran Frawley suffered a facial injury and is undergoing the return-to-play protocols.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad have been training for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane joined up with the squad today, as did Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Meanwhile, Slovakia pair Michal Duris and Lubomir Satka have both been ruled out of the game in Bratislava.

====

Manchester United are due to announce the signing of Porto full-back Alex Telles in the coming hours.

It’s believed United have also had a bid rejected by Watford for Ismaila Sarr.

Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich.

While Theo Walcott’s set to rejoin Southampton from Everton on a season-long loan.

TENNIS

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic is two sets to love up on 15th seed Karen Khachenov in the French Open fourth round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (pr: Sit-see-pass) will play Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas beat 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, while Rublev beat Marton Fucsovics in four.

Petra Kvitova is through to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years.

The seventh seed beat Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-4.

Kvitova will play Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the last-8.