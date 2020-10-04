Tottenham are absolutely demolishing Manchester United.

Mourinho’s men currently lead 5-1 at Old Trafford.

The game got off to a blistering start with three goals in the first seven minutes – Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead from the penalty spot, but Spurs hit back with goals from Ndombele and Son.





Anthony Martial was sent off for the hosts for striking Erik Lamela and Spurs streched their lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane, another from Son, and a Serge Aurier strike.

===

In the afternoon games, it finished Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United – Ireland striker David McGoldrick scoring in that one – while Wolves beat Fulham 1-0.

Leicester City’s perfect start to the league was ended by West Ham in the early kick-off.

The Hammers beat Brendan Rogers’ side 3-0 at the King Power Stadium, while Southampton beat West Brom 2-0 at St. Mary’s.

Aston Villa host champions Liverpool at quarter-past-7.

===

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic needed two late goal to beat St. Johnstone 2-0, while Rangers moved to the top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Ross County. Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rangers-2.mp3

===

Dundalk return to domestic action after their Europa League heroics during the week.

They ‘re taking on Finn Harps at Oriel Park and it’s currently 0-0

===

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that Seamus Coleman is likely to miss Ireland’s European Championship play-off match against Slovakia.

The Everton full-back picked up a hamstring injury in the Toffees’ 4-2 win against Brighton yesterday.

Harry Arter is also set to have a scan, while Burnley’s Kevin Long has been called up to replace Darragh Lenihan.

===



RACING

Sottsass has won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as Enable finished sixth in her attempt to win Europe’s richest race for a record third time.

The 6-to-5 favourite, trained by John Gosden, finished sixth in Paris – where 13-to-2 shot Sottsass picked up the victory.

As for the winners, Cristian Demuro secures the biggest win of his career aboard the Jean-Claude Rouget trained runner.